AEP Texas Urges Customers to Prepare for Severe Arctic Cold Front

Corpus Christi, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEP Texas advises customers across Texas to take immediate precautions as an even stronger Arctic cold front is set to impact the region from Tuesday, February 18 through Thursday, February 20, 2025. This hard freeze is expected to bring temperatures lower than those experienced in January, with extreme cold conditions affecting communities across our service territory.

AEP Texas crews are prepared to respond to any weather-related power outages as quickly and safely as possible. Due to the severity of the cold front, customers should take all the necessary measures to stay safe.

Customers are urged to remember the following safety messages as this weather develops overnight:

All downed power lines should be considered energized and dangerous. Do not touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences, or puddles of water. Keep children and pets inside during and after the storm. Stay at least 10 feet away from any downed power line.

If you plan to use a portable generator, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Never use outdoor grills, generators, or stoves indoors for heating, as they produce dangerous carbon monoxide.

Customers on life support systems or other medical equipment that rely on electricity should have a solid backup plan for areas where prolonged outages may occur.

Keep extra blankets and warm clothing available.

Charge all cell phones and other essential devices in advance.

Please visit the Texas Department of Emergency Management’s list of warming centers to find a location near you. You can also find the list of local warming centers on our outage map on aeptexas.com.

AEP Texas will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as necessary. Customers can follow us on social media and visit our website for the latest information. For more updates, visit aeptexas.com.