CVR Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

- Declared a fourth quarter 2024 cash distribution of $1.75 per common unit, bringing the cumulative cash distributions declared for 2024 to $6.76 per common unit.
- Achieved a combined ammonia utilization rate of 96 percent for full-year 2024.
SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (“CVR Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: UAN), a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (“UAN”) solution fertilizer products, today announced net income of $18 million, or $1.73 per common unit, and EBITDA of $50 million on net sales of $140 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $10 million, or 94 cents per common unit, and EBITDA of $38 million on net sales of $142 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
CVR Partners had net income of $61 million, or $5.76 per common unit, and EBITDA of $179 million on net sales of $525 million for full-year 2024, compared to net income of $172 million, or $16.31 per common unit, and EBITDA of $281 million on net sales of $681 million for full-year 2023.
“CVR Partners posted strong operating results for the 2024 full-year and fourth quarter, driven by safe, reliable operations and a combined ammonia production rate of 96 percent for the year,” said Mark Pytosh, Chief Executive Officer. “Despite challenging weather conditions during the fall application, nitrogen fertilizer demand was strong in the fourth quarter, with higher prices compared to the third quarter and strong shipments.
“During the 2025 first quarter, supply and demand for nitrogen fertilizer products have been tight and prices have continued to increase,” Pytosh said. “With the recent rally in grain prices, market conditions look favorable for the spring planting season.
“Looking forward, we will continue to focus on the high utilization of our plants and the generation of free cash flow,” Pytosh said. “In addition, CVR Partners is pleased to declare a fourth quarter 2024 cash distribution of $1.75 per common unit.”
Consolidated Operations
CVR Partners’ fertilizer facilities produced a combined 210,000 tons of ammonia during the fourth quarter of 2024, of which 80,000 net tons were available for sale, while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 310,000 tons of UAN. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the fertilizer facilities produced a combined 205,000 tons of ammonia, of which 75,000 net tons were available for sale, while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 306,000 tons of UAN.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, CVR Partners’ average realized gate prices for UAN declined by 5 percent to $229 per ton and ammonia improved by 3 percent to $475 per ton when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $241 per ton and $461 per ton, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
CVR Partners’ fertilizer facilities produced a combined 836,000 tons of ammonia for full-year 2024, of which 270,000 net tons were available for sale, while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 1,273,000 tons of UAN. For full-year 2023, the fertilizer facilities produced a combined 864,000 tons of ammonia, of which 270,000 net tons were available for sale, while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 1,369,000 tons of UAN.
For full-year 2024, the average realized gate price for UAN declined by 20 percent to $248 per ton and ammonia declined 16 percent to $479 per ton when compared to full-year 2023. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $309 per ton and $573 per ton, respectively, for full-year 2023.
Distributions
CVR Partners announced that the board of directors of its general partner (the “Board”) declared a fourth quarter 2024 cash distribution of $1.75 per common unit, which will be paid on March 10, 2025, to common unitholders of record as of March 3, 2025.
CVR Partners is a variable distribution master limited partnership. As a result, its distributions, if any, will vary from quarter to quarter due to several factors, including, but not limited to, its operating performance, fluctuations in the prices received for its finished products, maintenance capital expenditures, use of cash and cash reserves deemed necessary or appropriate by the Board.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future: continued safe and reliable operations; net income and net sales; drivers of our results; utilization and production rates; nitrogen fertilizer pricing and demand; farmer economics and planting seasons; ability to and levels to which we upgrade ammonia to other fertilizer products, including UAN; ability to generate free cash flow; distributions, including the timing, payment and amount (if any) thereof; global fertilizer industry conditions; grain prices; crop inventory levels; direct operating expenses; capital expenditures; turnaround expense and timing; cash reserves; and other matters.
About CVR Partners, LP
Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. CVR Partners’ Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,100 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen. CVR Partners’ East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 950 ton-per-day UAN unit.
Investors and others should note that CVR Partners may announce material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the Investor Relations page of its website. CVR Partners may use these channels to distribute material information about the Partnership and to communicate important information about the Partnership, corporate initiatives and other matters. Information that CVR Partners posts on its website could be deemed material; therefore, CVR Partners encourages investors, the media, its customers, business partners and others interested in the Partnership to review the information posted on its website.
Non-GAAP Measures
Our management uses certain non-GAAP performance measures, and reconciliations to those measures, to evaluate current and past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include the performance and liquidity measures defined below.
The following are non-GAAP measures we present for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:
EBITDA - Net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit) and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense.
Adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA adjusted for certain significant noncash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our underlying operational results of the period or that may obscure results and trends we deem useful.
Available Cash for Distribution - EBITDA for the quarter excluding non-cash income or expense items (if any), for which adjustment is deemed necessary or appropriate by the Board in its sole discretion, less (i) reserves for maintenance capital expenditures, debt service and other contractual obligations, and (ii) reserves for future operating or capital needs (if any), in each case, that the Board deems necessary or appropriate in its sole discretion. Available Cash for Distribution may be increased by the release of previously established cash reserves, if any, and other excess cash, at the discretion of the Board.
We present these measures because we believe they may help investors, analysts, lenders, and ratings agencies analyze our results of operations and liquidity in conjunction with our GAAP results, including, but not limited to, our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded companies in the fertilizer industry, without regard to historical cost basis or financing methods, and our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” included herein for reconciliation of these amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented within this section may not add or equal to numbers or totals presented elsewhere within this document.
|CVR Partners, LP
(unaudited)
|Statement of Operations Data
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands, except per unit data)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net sales(1)
|$
|139,555
|$
|141,619
|$
|525,324
|$
|681,477
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Cost of materials and other
|26,437
|33,385
|104,141
|134,377
|Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|55,922
|63,154
|214,222
|234,916
|Depreciation and amortization
|24,033
|20,636
|88,096
|79,720
|Cost of sales
|106,392
|117,175
|406,459
|449,013
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|7,348
|7,043
|28,414
|29,523
|Loss on asset disposal
|83
|209
|100
|1,533
|Operating income
|25,732
|17,192
|90,351
|201,408
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense, net
|(7,411
|)
|(7,059
|)
|(29,827
|)
|(28,653
|)
|Other income, net
|76
|54
|453
|(33
|)
|Income before income tax expense
|18,397
|10,187
|60,977
|172,722
|Income tax expense
|102
|212
|77
|289
|Net income
|$
|18,295
|$
|9,975
|$
|60,900
|$
|172,433
|Basic and diluted earnings per common unit
|$
|1.73
|$
|0.94
|$
|5.76
|$
|16.31
|Distributions declared per common unit
|1.19
|1.55
|6.69
|26.62
|EBITDA*
|$
|49,841
|$
|37,882
|$
|178,900
|$
|281,095
|Available cash for distribution*
|18,476
|17,752
|71,511
|188,193
|Weighted-average common units outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|10,570
|10,570
|10,570
|10,570
_________________________
|*
|See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below for a reconciliation of these amounts.
|(1)
|Below are the components of net sales:
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Components of net sales:
|Fertilizer sales
|$
|125,818
|$
|127,663
|$
|472,409
|$
|621,185
|Other
|13,737
|13,956
|52,915
|60,292
|Total net sales
|$
|139,555
|$
|141,619
|$
|525,324
|$
|681,477
Selected Balance Sheet Data
|(in thousands)
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|90,857
|$
|45,279
|Working capital
|122,192
|90,396
|Total assets
|1,018,724
|975,332
|Total debt, including current portion
|568,851
|547,308
|Total liabilities
|725,654
|672,452
|Total partners’ capital
|293,070
|302,880
Selected Cash Flow Data
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net cash flows provided by (used in):
|Operating activities
|$
|12,791
|$
|(17,863
|)
|$
|150,541
|$
|243,526
|Investing activities
|(17,535
|)
|(9,650
|)
|(31,892
|)
|(2,722
|)
|Financing activities
|(14,938
|)
|(16,383
|)
|(73,071
|)
|(281,864
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|(19,682
|)
|$
|(43,896
|)
|$
|45,578
|$
|(41,060
|)
Capital Expenditures
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Maintenance
|$
|14,423
|$
|10,743
|$
|30,014
|$
|28,025
|Growth
|3,435
|241
|7,049
|1,056
|Total capital expenditures
|$
|17,858
|$
|10,984
|$
|37,063
|$
|29,081
Key Operating Data
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|(percent of capacity utilization)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Ammonia utilization rate(1)
|96
|%
|94
|%
|96
|%
|100
|%
_________________________
|(1)
|Reflects our ammonia utilization rate on a consolidated basis. Utilization is an important measure used by management to assess operational output at each of the Partnership’s facilities. Utilization is calculated as actual tons produced divided by capacity. We present our utilization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and take into account the impact of our current turnaround cycles on any specific period. Additionally, we present utilization solely on ammonia production rather than each nitrogen product as it provides a comparative baseline against industry peers and eliminates the disparity of plant configurations for upgrade of ammonia into other nitrogen products. With our efforts being primarily focused on ammonia upgrade capabilities, this measure provides a meaningful view of how well we operate.
Sales and Production Data
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Consolidated sales (thousands of tons):
|Ammonia
|97
|98
|271
|281
|UAN
|310
|320
|1,260
|1,395
|Consolidated product pricing at gate (dollars per ton):(1)
|Ammonia
|$
|475
|$
|461
|$
|479
|$
|573
|UAN
|229
|241
|248
|309
|Consolidated production volume (thousands of tons):
|Ammonia (gross produced)(2)
|210
|205
|836
|864
|Ammonia (net available for sale)(2)
|80
|75
|270
|270
|UAN
|310
|306
|1,273
|1,369
|Feedstock:
|Petroleum coke used in production(thousands of tons)
|123
|131
|517
|518
|Petroleum coke(dollars per ton)
|$
|55.71
|$
|77.09
|$
|59.69
|$
|78.14
|Natural gas used in production(thousands of MMBtus)(3)
|2,224
|2,033
|8,667
|8,462
|Natural gas used in production(dollars per MMBtu)(3)
|$
|3.00
|$
|2.95
|$
|2.56
|$
|3.42
|Natural gas in cost of materials and other(thousands of MMBtus)(3)
|2,352
|2,317
|7,755
|8,671
|Natural gas in cost of materials and other(dollars per MMBtu)(3)
|$
|2.50
|$
|2.83
|$
|2.50
|$
|3.84
_________________________
|(1)
|Product pricing at gate represents sales less freight revenue divided by product sales volume in tons and is shown in order to provide a pricing measure that is comparable across the fertilizer industry.
|(2)
|Gross tons produced for ammonia represent total ammonia produced, including ammonia produced that was upgraded into other fertilizer products. Net tons available for sale represent ammonia available for sale that was not upgraded into other fertilizer products.
|(3)
|The feedstock natural gas shown above does not include natural gas used for fuel. The cost of fuel natural gas is included in direct operating expense.
Key Market Indicators
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Ammonia — Southern plains(dollars per ton)
|$
|526
|$
|648
|$
|526
|$
|564
|Ammonia — Corn belt(dollars per ton)
|595
|704
|573
|644
|UAN — Corn belt(dollars per ton)
|274
|301
|277
|311
|Natural gas NYMEX(dollars per MMBtu)
|$
|2.98
|$
|2.92
|$
|2.41
|$
|2.67
Q1 2025 Outlook
The table below summarizes our outlook for certain operational statistics and financial information for the first quarter of 2025. See “Forward-Looking Statements” above.
|Q1 2025
|Low
|High
|Ammonia utilization rate
|95
|%
|100
|%
|Direct operating expenses(in millions)(1)
|$
|55
|$
|65
|Total capital expenditures(in millions)(2)
|$
|12
|$
|16
_________________________
|(1)
|Direct operating expenses are shown exclusive of depreciation and amortization, turnaround expenses, and impacts of inventory adjustments.
|(2)
|Capital expenditures are disclosed on an accrual basis.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations:
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Available Cash for Distribution
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net income
|$
|18,295
|$
|9,975
|$
|60,900
|$
|172,433
|Interest expense, net
|7,411
|7,059
|29,827
|28,653
|Income tax expense
|102
|212
|77
|289
|Depreciation and amortization
|24,033
|20,636
|88,096
|79,720
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|49,841
|37,882
|178,900
|281,095
|Adjustments (Reserves)/Releases:
|Accrued interest expense (excluding capitalized interest)
|(8,717
|)
|(8,486
|)
|(34,173
|)
|(33,885
|)
|Future operating needs(1)
|—
|7,500
|—
|(6,350
|)
|Capital expenditures(2)
|(18,698
|)
|(15,019
|)
|(59,114
|)
|(56,400
|)
|Turnaround expenditures, net(3)
|(3,175
|)
|(3,344
|)
|(12,947
|)
|(11,543
|)
|Equity method investment(4)
|(775
|)
|(781
|)
|(1,155
|)
|15,776
|Principal payments on senior secured notes and deferred financing costs
|—
|—
|—
|(500
|)
|Available cash for distribution(5)
|$
|18,476
|$
|17,752
|$
|71,511
|$
|188,193
|Common units outstanding
|10,570
|10,570
|10,570
|10,570
_________________________
|(1)
|Amount consists of adjustment of expenses incurred by the city of Coffeyville during winter storm Uri in 2021 and cash impacts thereof and reserves established by the Board for potential future cash needs related to nitrogen fertilizer seasonality and feedstock price volatility.
|(2)
|Amount consists of maintenance capital expenditures, including additional reserves for future growth projects of $4 million and $4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $29 million and $28 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
|(3)
|Amount consists of reserves for periodic, planned turnarounds, net of expenditures incurred in the period.
|(4)
|Amount consists of distributions received by the Partnership adjusted for the amortization of deferred revenue related to the 45Q transaction.
|(5)
|Amount represents the cumulative available cash for distribution based on full year results. However, available cash for distribution is calculated quarterly, with distributions (if any) being paid in the following period. The Partnership declared and paid cash distributions of $1.68, $1.92, $1.90, and $1.19 per common unit related to the fourth quarter of 2023, and the first, second, and third quarters of 2024, respectively, and declared a cash distribution of $1.75 per common unit related to the fourth quarter of 2024, to be paid in March 2025.