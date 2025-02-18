CVR Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

  • Reported full-year 2024 net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders of $7 million and EBITDA of $394 million.
  • Paid cumulative cash dividends attributable to 2024 of $1.00 per share.
  • Enhanced liquidity by $408 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 through a Term Loan and the sale of our 50 percent interest in Midway Pipeline.

SUGAR LAND, Tx, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (“CVR Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVI) today announced fourth quarter 2024 net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders of $28 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2023 net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders of $91 million, or 91 cents per diluted share. Adjusted loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 13 cents per diluted share compared to adjusted earnings of 65 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $40 million, compared to net income of $97 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 EBITDA was $122 million, compared to fourth quarter 2023 EBITDA of $204 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $67 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $170 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For full-year 2024, the Company reported net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders of $7 million, or 6 cents per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders for full-year 2023 of $769 million, or $7.65 per diluted share. Adjusted loss for full-year 2024 was 51 cents per diluted share compared to adjusted earnings of $5.64 per diluted share for full-year 2023. Net income for full-year 2024 was $45 million, compared to net income of $878 million for full-year 2023. Full-year 2024 EBITDA was $394 million, compared to full-year 2023 EBITDA of $1.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2024 was $317 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion for full-year 2023.

“CVR Energy’s 2024 full-year and fourth quarter results for its refining business were lower than the previous year due to reduced crack spreads and, to a lesser degree, decreased throughputs,” said Dave Lamp, CVR Energy’s Chief Executive Officer. “We commenced our planned Coffeyville turnaround early, which should position us well for the improvement in cracks we expect as summer driving season begins and capacity rationalization occurs.

“CVR Partners operated well during 2024, with consolidated ammonia plant utilization of 96 percent,” Lamp said. “The Partnership is pleased to have declared a fourth quarter 2024 cash distribution of $1.75 per common unit, with cumulative cash distributions of $6.76 per common unit for 2024.”

Petroleum Segment

Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023

The Petroleum Segment reported fourth quarter 2024 net income of $35 million and EBITDA of $72 million, compared to net income of $158 million and EBITDA of $196 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the Petroleum Segment was $9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $152 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Combined total throughput for the fourth quarter of 2024 was approximately 214,000 barrels per day (“bpd”), compared to approximately 223,000 bpd of combined total throughput for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Refining margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $165 million, or $8.37 per total throughput barrel, compared to $307 million, or $15.01 per total throughput barrel, during the same period in 2023. Included in our fourth quarter 2024 refining margin were favorable mark-to-market impacts on our outstanding Renewable Fuel Standard (“RFS”) obligation of $57 million, unfavorable derivative impacts of $6 million from open crack spread swap positions and unfavorable inventory valuation impacts of $12 million. Excluding these items, adjusted refining margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6.45 per barrel, compared to an adjusted refining margin per barrel of $12.91 for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in adjusted refining margin per barrel was primarily due to a decrease in the Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread.

Full-Year 2024 Compared to Full-Year 2023

The Petroleum Segment reported full-year 2024 net income of $70 million and EBITDA of $223 million, compared to net income of $1.1 billion and EBITDA of $1.2 billion for full-year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the Petroleum Segment was $138 million for full-year 2024, compared to $903 million for full-year 2023.

Combined total throughput for full-year 2024 was approximately 196,000 bpd, compared to approximately 208,000 bpd for full-year 2023.

Refining margin was $684 million, or $9.53 per total throughput barrel, for full-year 2024 compared to $1.7 billion, or $21.82 per total throughput barrel, for full-year 2023. Included in our full-year 2024 refining margin were favorable mark-to-market impacts on our outstanding RFS obligation of $89 million, unfavorable derivative impacts of $22 million from open crack spread swap positions, and unfavorable inventory valuation impacts of $6 million. Excluding these items, adjusted refining margin for full-year 2024 was $8.67 per barrel, compared to an adjusted refining margin per barrel of $18.11 for full-year 2023. The decrease in adjusted refining margin per barrel was primarily due to a decrease in the Group 3 2-1-1 crack spread.

Renewables Segment

Effective for the year ended December 31, 2024, and due to the prominence of the renewables business relative to the Company’s overall 2024 performance, we have revised our reportable segments to reflect a new reportable segment – Renewables. The Renewables Segment includes the operations of the renewable diesel unit and renewable feedstock pretreater at the refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023

The Renewables Segment reported fourth quarter 2024 net loss of $3 million and EBITDA of $3 million, compared to net loss of $30 million and EBITDA loss of $26 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the Renewables Segment was $9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $17 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total vegetable oil throughput for the fourth quarter of 2024 was approximately 187,000 gallons per day (“gpd”), compared to approximately 200,000 gpd for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Renewables margin was $14 million, or 79 cents per vegetable oil throughput gallon, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a loss of $17 million, or 90 cents per vegetable oil throughput gallon, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Factors contributing to our fourth quarter 2024 renewables margin were lower cost of sales of $46 million due to a decrease in vegetable oil feed prices and an increase in the Heating Oil - Bean Oil (“HOBO”) spread of 7 cents per gallon driven by a decrease in soybean oil prices of 9 cents per pound due to increased U.S. soybean oil inventories resulting from higher production levels.

Full-Year 2024 Compared to Full-Year 2023

The Renewables Segment reported full-year 2024 net loss of $21 million and EBITDA of $3 million, compared to net loss of $36 million and EBITDA loss of $17 million for full-year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the Renewables Segment was $10 million for full-year 2024, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5 million for full-year 2023.

Total vegetable oil throughput for full-year 2024 was approximately 151,000 gpd, compared to approximately 226,000 gpd for full-year 2023.

Renewables margin was $44 million, or 80 cents per vegetable oil throughput gallon, for full-year 2024 compared to $22 million, or 27 cents per vegetable oil throughput gallon, for full-year 2023. Factors contributing to our full-year 2024 renewables margin were favorable cost of sales of $284 million due to lower vegetable oil feed prices, an increase in the HOBO spread of 59 cents per gallon driven by a decrease in soybean oil prices of 14 cents per pound due to increased U.S. soybean oil inventories resulting from higher production levels and an increase in renewable diesel yield due to improved catalyst performance in the current year.

Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment

Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023

The Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment reported net income of $18 million and EBITDA of $50 million on net sales of $140 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $10 million and EBITDA of $38 million on net sales of $142 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

CVR Partners’ fertilizer facilities produced a combined 210,000 tons of ammonia during the fourth quarter of 2024, of which 80,000 net tons were available for sale, while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 310,000 tons of urea ammonia nitrate (“UAN”). During the fourth quarter of 2023, the fertilizer facilities produced 205,000 tons of ammonia, of which 75,000 net tons were available for sale, while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 306,000 tons of UAN.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, average realized gate prices for UAN declined by 5 percent to $229 per ton and ammonia improved by 3 percent to $475 per ton when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $241 per ton and $461 per ton, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full-Year 2024 Compared to Full-Year 2023

The Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment reported net income of $61 million and EBITDA of $179 million on net sales of $525 million for full-year 2024, compared to net income of $172 million and EBITDA of $281 million on net sales of $681 million for full-year 2023.

For full-year 2024, our fertilizer facilities produced a combined 836,000 tons of ammonia, of which 270,000 net tons were available for sale, while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 1,273,000 tons of UAN. For full-year 2023, the fertilizer facilities produced 864,000 tons of ammonia, of which 270,000 net tons were available for sale, while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 1,369,000 tons of UAN.

For full-year 2024, average realized gate prices for UAN declined by 20 percent to $248 per ton and ammonia declined by 16 percent to $479 per ton when compared to the full-year 2023. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $309 per ton and $573 per ton, respectively, for full-year 2023.

Corporate and Other

The Company reported income tax benefit of $26 million, or (137.2) percent of income before income taxes, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to an income tax expense of $207 million, or 19.1 percent of income before income taxes, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in income tax expense was due primarily to a decrease in overall pretax earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. In addition, the change in the effective tax rate was due primarily to changes in pretax earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests and the impact of federal and state tax credits and incentives generated in relation to overall pretax earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Cash, Debt and Dividend

During the fourth quarter of 2024, we completed two liquidity enhancing transactions generating net proceeds of $318 million from the senior secured term loan facility (the “Term Loan”) issuance and approximately $90 million of gross proceeds from the sale of our subsidiary’s 50% interest in the Midway Pipeline.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents was $987 million at December 31, 2024. Consolidated total debt and finance lease obligations was $1.9 billion at December 31, 2024, including $569 million held by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment.

CVR Partners announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a fourth quarter 2024 cash distribution of $1.75 per common unit, which will be paid on March 10, 2025, to common unitholders of record as of March 3, 2025.

About CVR Energy, Inc.
Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the renewable fuels and petroleum refining and marketing businesses, as well as in the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 37 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

Investors and others should note that CVR Energy may announce material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Investor Relations page of its website. CVR Energy may use these channels to distribute material information about the Company and to communicate important information about the Company, corporate initiatives and other matters. Information that CVR Energy posts on its website could be deemed material; therefore, CVR Energy encourages investors, the media, its customers, business partners and others interested in the Company to review the information posted on its website.

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses certain non-GAAP performance measures, and reconciliations to those measures, to evaluate current and past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include the performance and liquidity measures defined below.

As a result of continuing volatile market conditions and the impacts certain non-cash items may have on the evaluation of our operations and results, the Company began disclosing the Adjusted Refining Margin non-GAAP measure, as defined below, in the second quarter of 2024. We believe the presentation of this non-GAAP measure is meaningful to compare our operating results between periods and better aligns with our peer companies. All prior periods presented have been conformed to the definition below.

The following are non-GAAP measures we present for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

EBITDA - Consolidated net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit) and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense.

Petroleum EBITDA, Renewables EBITDA, and Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA - Segment net income (loss) before segment (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense (benefit), and (iii) depreciation and amortization.

Refining Margin - The difference between our Petroleum Segment net sales and cost of materials and other.

Adjusted Refining Margin - Refining Margin adjusted for certain significant noncash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our underlying operational results of the period or that may obscure results and trends we deem useful.

Refining Margin and Adjusted Refining Margin, per Throughput Barrel - Refining Margin and Adjusted Refining Margin divided by the total throughput barrels during the period, which is calculated as total throughput barrels per day times the number of days in the period.

Direct Operating Expenses per Throughput Barrel - Direct operating expenses for our Petroleum Segment divided by total throughput barrels for the period, which is calculated as total throughput barrels per day times the number of days in the period.

Renewables Margin - The difference between our Renewables Segment net sales and cost of materials and other.

Adjusted Renewables Margin - Renewables Margin adjusted for certain significant noncash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our underlying operational results of the period or that may obscure results and trends we deem useful.

Renewables Margin and Adjusted Renewables Margin, per Vegetable Oil Throughput Gallon - Renewables Margin and Adjusted Renewables Margin divided by the total vegetable oil throughput gallons for the period, which is calculated as total vegetable oil throughput gallons per day times the number of days in the period.

Direct Operating Expenses per Vegetable Oil Throughput Gallon - Direct operating expenses for our Renewables Segment divided by total vegetable oil throughput gallons for the period, which is calculated as total vegetable oil throughput gallons per day times the number of days in the period.

Adjusted EBITDA, Petroleum Adjusted EBITDA, Renewables Adjusted EBITDA, and Nitrogen Fertilizer Adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA, Petroleum EBITDA, Renewables EBITDA, and Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA adjusted for certain significant non-cash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our underlying operational results of the period or that may obscure results and trends we deem useful.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share - Earnings (loss) per share adjusted for certain significant non-cash items and items that management believes are not attributable to or indicative of our on-going operations or that may obscure our underlying results and trends.

Free Cash Flow - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized turnaround expenditures.

We present these measures because we believe they may help investors, analysts, lenders and ratings agencies analyze our results of operations and liquidity in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results, including but not limited to our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded companies in the refining and fertilizer industries, without regard to historical cost basis or financing methods and our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” included herein for reconciliation of these amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented within this section may not add or equal to numbers or totals presented elsewhere within this document.

Factors Affecting Comparability of Our Financial Results

Petroleum Segment

Major Scheduled Turnaround Activities - Our results of operations for the periods presented may not be comparable with prior periods or to our results of operations in the future due to capitalized expenditures as part of planned turnarounds. Total capitalized expenditures were $58 million and $60 million during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The next planned turnaround commenced in January 2025 at the Coffeyville Refinery.

Midway JV Disposition - On December 23, 2024, a subsidiary of the Company sold the 50% limited liability company interests it owned in the Midway Pipeline, LLC to Plains Pipeline, L.P. in exchange for cash consideration of approximately $90 million. The sale resulted in a gain of $24 million within Other income (expense), net in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Operations.

CVR Energy, Inc.
(unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations Data

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in millions, except per share data) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net sales$1,947  $2,202  $7,610  $9,247 
Operating costs and expenses:       
Cost of materials and other 1,653   1,802   6,448   7,013 
Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 165   166   667   670 
Depreciation and amortization 72   75   290   291 
Cost of sales 1,890   2,043   7,405   7,974 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 35   34   139   141 
Depreciation and amortization 2   1   8   7 
(Gain) loss on asset disposal (1)        2 
Operating income 21   124   58   1,123 
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense, net (20)  (9)  (77)  (52)
Other income, net 27   4   38   14 
Income before income tax expense 28   119   19   1,085 
Income tax expense (benefit) (12)  22   (26)  207 
Net income 40   97   45   878 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 12   6   38   109 
Net income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders$28  $91  $7  $769 
        
Basic and diluted earnings per share$0.28  $0.91  $0.06  $7.65 
Dividends declared per share$  $2.00  $1.50  $4.50 
        
Adjusted (loss) earnings per share$(0.13) $0.65  $(0.51) $5.64 
EBITDA*$122  $204  $394  $1,435 
Adjusted EBITDA*$67  $170  $317  $1,164 
        
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 100.5   100.5   100.5   100.5 

____________________

* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in millions)December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents$987 $581
Working capital 726  497
Total assets 4,263  4,707
Total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion 1,919  2,185
Total liabilities 3,375  3,669
Total CVR stockholders’ equity 703  847

Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in millions) 2024  2023   2024   2023 
Net cash flows provided by (used in):       
Operating activities$98 $(36) $404  $948 
Investing activities 43  (58)  (121)  (239)
Financing activities 312  384   (482)  (40)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $453 $290  $(199) $669 
        
Free cash flow *$40 $(94) $181  $708 

_____________________

* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.

Selected Segment Data

 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(in millions)Petroleum Renewables Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Petroleum Renewables Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated
Net sales$1,755 $93  $140 $1,947 $1,997 $110  $142 $2,202
Operating income (loss) 4  (3)  26  21  144  (31)  17  124
Net income (loss) 35  (3)  18  40  158  (30)  10  97
EBITDA * 72  3   50  122  196  (26)  38  204
                
Capital Expenditures: (1)               
Maintenance$24 $1  $15 $40 $24 $1  $11 $36
Growth 7     3  11  5  8     13
Total capital expenditures$31 $1  $18 $51 $29 $9  $11 $49


 Year Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2023
(in millions)Petroleum Renewables Nitrogen
Fertilizer		 Consolidated Petroleum Renewables Nitrogen
Fertilizer		 Consolidated
Net sales$6,920 $289  $525 $7,610 $8,287 $559  $681 $9,247
Operating income (loss) 12  (22)  90  58  982  (37)  201  1,123
Net income (loss) 70  (21)  61  45  1,071  (36)  172  878
EBITDA * 223  3   179  394  1,185  (17)  281  1,435
                
Capital Expenditures: (1)               
Maintenance$90 $3  $30 $127 $94 $2  $28 $128
Growth 38  8   7  54  14  54   1  69
Total capital expenditures$128 $11  $37 $181 $108 $56  $29 $197

______________________

 

* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.

(1) Capital expenditures are shown exclusive of capitalized turnaround expenditures and business combinations.

  

 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
(in millions)Petroleum Renewables Nitrogen
Fertilizer		 Consolidated Petroleum Renewables Nitrogen
Fertilizer		 Consolidated
Cash and cash equivalents (1)$735 $13 $91 $987 $375 $16 $45 $581
Total assets 3,288  420
  1,019  4,263  2,978  344
  975  4,707
Total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion (2) 354    569  1,919  44  5  547  2,185

___________________________

(1) Corporate cash and cash equivalents consisted of $148 million and $145 million at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(2) Corporate total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion consisted of $996 million and $1,594 million at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Petroleum Segment

Key Operating Metrics per Total Throughput Barrel

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2024  2023  2024  2023
Refining margin *$8.37 $15.01 $9.53 $21.82
Adjusted refining margin * 6.45  12.91  8.67  18.11
Direct operating expenses * 5.13  4.69  5.86  5.34

___________________

* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.

Throughput Data by Refinery

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in bpd)2024 2023 2024 2023
Coffeyville       
Gathered crude69,560 61,733 71,382 62,263
Other domestic47,732 57,161 39,360 49,930
Canadian3,969 6,109 7,304 3,265
Condensate 7,115 3,177 7,566
Other crude oil5,709  2,546 
Other feedstocks and blendstocks14,997 16,321 12,511 13,490
Wynnewood       
Gathered crude55,507 49,061 46,185 50,900
Other domestic 2,974 980 2,112
Condensate10,747 17,192 9,165 15,228
Other feedstocks and blendstocks5,482 4,888 3,668 3,465
Total throughput213,703 222,554 196,278 208,219

Production Data by Refinery

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in bpd)2024 2023 2024 2023
Coffeyville       
Gasoline        72,868          76,921          69,771          69,847 
Distillate        61,016          62,570          56,690          57,888 
Other liquid products        3,775          4,168          5,125          4,388 
Solids        4,349          4,798          4,762          4,123 
Wynnewood       
Gasoline        40,139          42,363          33,106          38,843 
Distillate        24,473          25,432          20,917          24,978 
Other liquid products        4,405          5,480          4,551          6,882 
Solids        12          9          9          10 
Total production        211,037          221,741          194,931          206,959 
        
Light product yield (as % of total crude throughput) (1)102.7% 103.0% 100.2% 100.2%
Liquid volume yield (as % of total throughput) (2)96.7% 97.5% 96.9% 97.4%
Distillate yield (as % of total crude throughput) (3)44.2% 43.7% 43.1% 43.3%

______________________

(1) Total Gasoline and Distillate divided by total Gathered crude, Other domestic, Canadian, and Condensate throughput (collectively, “Total Crude Throughput”).
(2) Total Gasoline, Distillate, and Other liquid products divided by total throughput.
(3) Total Distillate divided by Total Crude Throughput.


Key Market Indicators

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(dollars per barrel) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) NYMEX$70.32  $78.53  $75.77  $77.57 
Crude Oil Differentials to WTI:       
Brent 3.69   4.32   4.09   4.60 
WCS (heavy sour) (12.25)  (22.91)  (13.86)  (17.97)
Condensate (0.24)  (0.30)  (0.48)  (0.21)
Midland Cushing 0.87   1.09   1.10   1.26 
NYMEX Crack Spreads:       
Gasoline 13.84   13.69   20.91   27.88 
Heating Oil 23.40   41.34   26.67   40.60 
NYMEX 2-1-1 Crack Spread 18.62   27.52   23.79   34.24 
PADD II Group 3 Product Basis:       
Gasoline (4.03)  (4.75)  (6.52)  (2.92)
Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD)         (4.57)          (2.96)          (4.96)          (1.02)
PADD II Group 3 Product Crack Spread:       
Gasoline 9.81   8.94   14.40   24.96 
ULSD 18.83   38.38   21.71   39.57 
PADD II Group 3 2-1-1 14.32   23.66   18.05   32.27 

Renewables Segment

Key Operating Metrics per Vegetable Oil Throughput Gallon

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2024  2023   2024  2023
Renewables margin *$0.79 $(0.90) $0.80 $0.27
Adjusted renewables margin * 1.16  (0.43)  0.93  0.41
Direct operating expenses * 0.48  0.37   0.57  0.35

__________________________

 

* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.

Renewables Throughput Data

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in gallons per day)2024 2023 2024 2023
Corn Oil81,497 90,932 52,807 53,661
Soybean Oil105,351 109,242 98,439 172,297
Other feedstocks and blendstocks91,709 46,210 58,730 51,039
Total throughput278,557 246,384 209,976 276,997

Renewables Production Data

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in gallons per day)2024  2023  2024  2023 
Renewable diesel163,110  176,200  134,399  200,015 
Renewable naphtha19,731  32,886  17,101  34,099 
Renewable light ends88,938  94,952  62,424  92,802 
Other67,293  42,106  41,064  45,552 
Total production339,072  346,144  254,988  372,468 
        
Renewable diesel yield (as % of corn and soybean oil throughput)87.8% 88.0% 89.2% 88.5%

Key Market Indicators

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended
December 31,
  2024  2023  2024  2023
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean oil (dollars per pound)$0.43 $0.52 $0.44 $0.58
Midwest crude corn oil (dollars per pound) 0.46  0.62  0.50  0.61
CARB ULSD (dollars per gallon) 2.28  2.90  2.47  2.89
NYMEX ULSD (dollars per gallon) 2.23  2.85  2.44  2.81
California LCFS (dollars per metric ton) 72.05  68.71  60.07  72.52
Biodiesel RINs (dollars per RIN) 0.66  0.84  0.59  1.35

Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(percent of capacity utilization)2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
Ammonia utilization rate (1)96% 94% 96% 100%

_____________________

(1) Reflects our ammonia utilization rates on a consolidated basis. Utilization is an important measure used by management to assess operational output at each of the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment’s facilities. Utilization is calculated as actual tons produced divided by capacity. We present our utilization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and take into account the impact of our current turnaround cycles on any specific period. Additionally, we present utilization solely on ammonia production rather than each nitrogen product as it provides a comparative baseline against industry peers and eliminates the disparity of plant configurations for upgrade of ammonia into other nitrogen products. With our efforts being primarily focused on ammonia upgrade capabilities, this measure provides a meaningful view of how well we operate.

 


Sales and Production Data

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2024  2023  2024  2023
Consolidated sales (thousands of tons):       
Ammonia 97  98  271  281
UAN 310  320  1,260  1,395
        
Consolidated product pricing at gate (dollars per ton): (1)       
Ammonia$475 $461 $479 $573
UAN 229  241  248  309
        
Consolidated production volume (thousands of tons):       
Ammonia (gross produced) (2) 210  205  836  864
Ammonia (net available for sale) (2) 80  75  270  270
UAN 310  306  1,273  1,369
        
Feedstock:       
Petroleum coke used in production (thousands tons) 123  131  517  518
Petroleum coke used in production (dollars per ton)$55.71 $77.09 $59.69 $78.14
Natural gas used in production (thousands of MMBtus) (3) 2,224  2,033  8,667  8,462
Natural gas used in production (dollars per MMBtu) (3)$3.00 $2.95 $2.56 $3.42
Natural gas in cost of materials and other (thousands of MMBtus) (3) 2,352  2,317  7,755  8,671
Natural gas in cost of materials and other (dollars per MMBtu) (3)$2.50 $2.83 $2.50 $3.84

______________________

 

(1) Product pricing at gate represents sales less freight revenue divided by product sales volume in tons and is shown in order to provide a pricing measure that is comparable across the fertilizer industry.
(2) Gross tons produced for ammonia represent total ammonia produced, including ammonia produced that was upgraded into other fertilizer products. Net tons available for sale represent ammonia available for sale that was not upgraded into other fertilizer products.
(3) The feedstock natural gas shown above does not include natural gas used for fuel. The cost of fuel natural gas is included in direct operating expense.

Key Market Indicators

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
 2024  2023  2024  2023
Ammonia — Southern plains (dollars per ton)$526 $648 $526 $564
Ammonia — Corn belt (dollars per ton) 595  704  573  644
UAN — Corn belt (dollars per ton) 274  301  277  311
        
Natural gas NYMEX (dollars per MMBtu)$2.98 $2.92 $2.41 $2.67

Q1 2025 Outlook

The table below summarizes our outlook for certain refining statistics and financial information for the first quarter of 2025. See “Forward-Looking Statements” above.

 Q1 2025
 Low High
Petroleum   
Total throughput (bpd) 120,000   135,000 
Direct operating expenses (in millions) (1)$95  $105 
Turnaround (2) 150   165 
    
Renewables   
Total throughput (in millions of gallons) 13   16 
Direct Operating expenses (in millions) (1)$8  $10 
    
Nitrogen Fertilizer   
Ammonia utilization rate 95%  100%
Direct operating expenses (in millions) (1)$55  $65 
    
Capital Expenditures (in millions) (2)   
Petroleum$30  $40 
Renewables 2   5 
Nitrogen Fertilizer 12   16 
Other    2 
Total capital expenditures$44  $63 

____________________

 

(1) Direct operating expenses are shown exclusive of depreciation and amortization and, for the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment, turnaround expenses and inventory valuation impacts.
(2) Turnaround and capital expenditures are disclosed on an accrual basis.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in millions) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net income$40  $97  $45  $878 
Interest expense, net 20   9   77   52 
Income tax (benefit) expense (12)  22   (26)  207 
Depreciation and amortization 74   76   298   298 
EBITDA 122   204   394   1,435 
Adjustments:       
Revaluation of RFS liability, favorable (57)  (57)  (89)  (284)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 6   (67)  22   (32)
Inventory valuation impacts, unfavorable 20   90   14   45 
Gain on sale of equity method investment (24)     (24)   
Adjusted EBITDA$67  $170  $317  $1,164 

Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Basic and diluted earnings per share$0.28  $0.91  $0.06  $7.65 
Adjustments: (1)       
Revaluation of RFS liability, favorable (0.43)  (0.42)  (0.67)  (2.12)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 0.04   (0.50)  0.16   (0.23)
Inventory valuation impacts, unfavorable 0.16   0.66   0.12   0.34 
Gain on sale of equity method investment (0.18)     (0.18)   
Adjusted (loss) earnings per share$(0.13) $0.65  $(0.51) $5.64 

___________________

 

(1) Amounts are shown after-tax, using the Company’s marginal tax rate, and are presented on a per share basis using the weighted average shares outstanding for each period.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in millions) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$98  $(36) $404  $948 
Less:       
Capital expenditures (55)  (55)  (179)  (205)
Capitalized turnaround expenditures (7)  (4)  (53)  (57)
Return on equity method investment 4   1   9   22 
Free cash flow$40  $(94) $181  $708 

Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in millions) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Petroleum net income$35  $158  $70  $1,071 
Interest income, net (4)  (10)  (21)  (75)
Depreciation and amortization 41   48   174   189 
Petroleum EBITDA 72   196   223   1,185 
Adjustments:       
Revaluation of RFS liability, favorable (57)  (57)  (89)  (284)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives, net 6   (67)  22   (30)
Inventory valuation impact, unfavorable (1) 12   80   6   32 
Gain on sale of equity method investment (24)     (24)   
Petroleum Adjusted EBITDA 9   152   138   903 

Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Gross Profit to Refining Margin and Adjusted Refining Margin

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in millions, except throughput data)  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net sales$1,755  $1,997  $6,920  $8,287 
Less:       
Cost of materials and other (1,590)  (1,690)  (6,236)  (6,629)
Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (101)  (96)  (421)  (406)
Depreciation and amortization (41)  (47)  (174)  (185)
Gross profit 23   164   89   1,067 
Add:       
Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 101   96   421   406 
Depreciation and amortization 41   47   174   185 
Refining margin 165   307   684   1,658 
Adjustments:       
Revaluation of RFS liability, favorable (57)  (57)  (89)  (284)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives, net 6   (67)  22   (30)
Inventory valuation impact, unfavorable (1) 12   80   6   32 
Adjusted refining margin$126  $263  $623  $1,376 
        
Total throughput barrels per day 213,703   222,554   196,278   208,219 
Days in the period 92   92   366   365 
Total throughput barrels 19,660,650   20,474,980   71,837,644   75,999,905 
        
Refining margin per total throughput barrel$8.37  $15.01  $9.53  $21.82 
Adjusted refining margin per total throughput barrel 6.45   12.91   8.67   18.11 
Direct operating expenses per total throughput barrel 5.13   4.69   5.86   5.34 

_____________________

 

(1) The Petroleum Segment’s basis for determining inventory value under GAAP is First-In, First-Out (“FIFO”). Changes in crude oil prices can cause fluctuations in the inventory valuation of crude oil, work in process and finished goods, thereby resulting in a favorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices increase and an unfavorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices decrease. The inventory valuation impact is calculated based upon inventory values at the beginning of the accounting period and at the end of the accounting period.

Reconciliation of Renewables Segment Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in millions) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Renewables net loss$(3) $(30) $(21) $(36)
Interest expense, net    (1)  (1)  (1)
Depreciation and amortization 6   5   25   20 
Renewables EBITDA 3   (26)  3   (17)
Adjustments:       
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives, net          (2)
Inventory valuation, (favorable) unfavorable (1) 6   9   7   14 
Renewables Adjusted EBITDA$9  $(17) $10  $(5)

Reconciliation of Renewables Segment Gross Loss to Renewables Margin and Adjusted Renewables Margin

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in millions, except throughput data)  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net sales$93  $110  $289  $559 
Less:       
Cost of materials and other (79)  (127)  (245)  (537)
Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (8)  (7)  (31)  (28)
Depreciation and amortization (6)  (5)  (25)  (20)
Gross loss    (29)  (12)  (26)
Add:       
Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 8   7   31   28 
Depreciation and amortization 6   5   25   20 
Renewables margin 14   (17)  44   22 
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives, net          (2)
Inventory valuation, (favorable) unfavorable (1) 6   9   7   14 
Adjusted renewables margin$20  $(8) $51  $34 
        
Total vegetable oil throughput gallons per day 186,970   200,174   151,278   225,957 
Days in the period 92   92   366   365 
Total vegetable oil throughput gallons 17,201,274   18,416,045   55,367,620   82,474,473 
        
Renewables margin per vegetable oil throughput gallon$0.79  $(0.90) $0.80  $0.27 
Adjusted renewables margin per vegetable oil throughput gallon 1.16   (0.43)  0.93   0.41 
Direct operating expenses per vegetable oil throughput gallon 0.48   0.37   0.57   0.35 

____________________

 

(1) The Renewables Segment’s basis for determining inventory value under GAAP is FIFO. Changes in renewable diesel prices can cause fluctuations in the inventory valuation of renewable diesel, work in process and finished goods, thereby resulting in a favorable inventory valuation impact when renewable diesel prices increase and an unfavorable inventory valuation impact when renewable diesel prices decrease. The inventory valuation impact is calculated based upon inventory values at the beginning of the accounting period and at the end of the accounting period.

Reconciliation of Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(in millions) 2024  2023  2024  2023
Nitrogen Fertilizer net income$18 $10 $61 $172
Add:       
Interest expense, net 7  7  30  29
Depreciation and amortization 25  21  88  80
Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA$50 $38 $179 $281