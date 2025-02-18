Interfield Global Software Inc. Plans Transitioning to Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its previously announced strategic alternatives review, Interfield Global Software Inc. (CBOE CA: IFSS) (the “Company”) announces that its board of directors has approved a proposed listing of the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and delisting of the Common Shares from the Cboe Canada Exchange (“Cboe Canada”).

The Company’s management believes that the transition of the Company to a growth equity market will continue to position the Company to take full advantage of the Company’s previously announced joint venture with Abhi (the “Abhi JV”) and to streamline the business of the Company in preparation for the Abhi JV. The proposed listing on CSE is also intended to address the concerns of Cboe Canada in relation to the ability of the Company to maintain Cboe Canada’s continuous listing requirements, further to which, effective February 11, 2025, the Company was placed on delisting review by Cboe Canada. If the non-compliance matters are not satisfactorily addressed, the Company’s Common Shares will be delisted from Cboe Canada at the closing of trading on May 12, 2025.

While the Company currently anticipates the proposed listing of its Common Shares on CSE to be completed prior to May 12, 2025, the proposed listing remains subject to the review of CSE and is contingent on the satisfaction of all listing and regulatory requirements by the Company. There can be no assurance that the CSE will approve the listing application or that the Company will complete the transition to CSE as currently proposed. Additionally, the delisting from Cboe Canada remains subject to the approval of Cboe Canada. The Company will provide further updates, as necessary, at the appropriate time.

About Abhi

Abhi is a prominent fintech company, earning recognition as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE. It was also the first to receive the Technology Pioneer 2023 Award by the World Economic Forum, making fintech history in the MENAP region. Abhi offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including EWA, payroll solutions, and SME financing.

About Interfield Global Software Inc.

The Company is a publicly listed company, with its common shares listed on Cboe Canada. (Cboe CA: IFSS), operating out of Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Solutions.

Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service. Equipment Hound, the company’s flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification. ToolSuite, the company’s flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Harold Hemmerich”

Harold Hemmerich, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Phone: +971 50 558 8349

Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 303 919 2913

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer and Reader Advisory

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance often using phrases such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends”, or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved, are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this release include: the anticipated implementation of the Abhi JV and restructuring in preparation for the Abhi JV, including the anticipated listing of Common Shares on CSE and the proposed delisting from Cboe.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive any necessary board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, including the approval of the relevant stock exchange(s) and any applicable regulatory authority; and that factors may occur which impede or prevent the Company’s future business plans. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether they change as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither Cboe Canada Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Cboe Canada Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.