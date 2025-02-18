Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for its Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation (“Mandalay” or “the Company”) (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) announced today that its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results will be released after market close on February 20, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on February 21, 2025, at 10:00 AM (Toronto time).

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay is a Canada-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia (the Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (the Björkdal gold mine). The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cash flow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while fostering strong community and employee engagement.

Mandalay’s mission is to create shareholder value through profitable operations and successful organic exploration at its Costerfield and Björkdal mines, while actively evaluating accretive, and non-dilutive inorganic growth opportunities. At Costerfield, the Company focuses on mining the high-grade Youle and Shepherd veins, while expanding near-mine and regional Mineral Resources & Reserves. At Björkdal, the goal is to enhance production from the Eastern Extension area and other higher-margin zones, such as the North Zone, to optimize profitability in the coming years.

