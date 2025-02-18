Hansen Launches AI-Powered Virtual Agent to Enhance Customer Experience

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, utilities, communications, and media industries, is unveiling an advanced AI solution to enhance the customer support experience. Hansen’s AI Virtual Agent is a Conversational (ConvAI) and Generative AI (GenAI) solution that is designed to integrate with Customer Information Systems (CIS) and is optimised for Hansen CIS, supporting diverse customer care needs. These can include setting up new accounts, updating personal information, processing bill payments, arranging payment plans, and transferring services.

As utility and communications companies around the globe work to enhance customer satisfaction while alleviating pressure on overburdened call centre staff, those leading the charge are achieving success by delivering intelligent, seamless customer experiences—without compromising on cost efficiency. However, early AI-based customer support solutions fell short, struggling with limited natural language processing capabilities and a lack of industry-specific expertise. As a result, they were unable to handle the complexity and high volume of customer interactions spanning multiple communication channels.

Hansen’s AI Virtual Agent is built to streamline key processes in call centres, making interactions more efficient and customer focused. By managing complex queries across voice, email, SMS and messaging platforms simultaneously, it shortens response times, improves customer satisfaction, and drives operational excellence. This Hansen solution is built on large language models and has been specifically fine-tuned to address sector-specific needs and is offered in a SaaS deployment model on AWS cloud infrastructure. It already supports queries in multiple languages and the company plans to further build on these.

David Castree, President of Energy & Utilities at Hansen, explains: “With engineering innovation, and a clear focus initially on the utility sector we are proud to bring Hansen’s AI Virtual Agent to market and deliver a seamlessly integrated Conversational and Generative AI solution working alongside existing call centre agents to elevate the customer service experience. Importantly for companies, the cost per engagement has the potential to decrease by up to two-thirds, while the capacity to handle call volume is no longer constrained by the number of service centre lines or available agents.”

Hansen has made a significant strategic investment for a minority interest in Dial AI, an innovative software engineering company, to bring this industry-leading AI solution to market.

For further information about Hansen's AI Virtual Agent or Hansen CIS, part of the Hansen Suite for Energy & Utilities, please visit www.hansencx.com.



