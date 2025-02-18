Innovative Renal Care Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving American Renal Management LLC d/b/a Innovative Renal Care. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE.

On February 29, 2024, American Renal Management LLC d/b/a Innovative Renal Care (“Innovative Renal Care”) detected suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Innovative Renal Care determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer environment and thereby accessed its data files between February 21, 2024 and March 1, 2024. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals were able to access and even copy files containing the sensitive personal information of thousands of individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

Dates of birth

Financial account information

Medical information

Health insurance information

Driver’s license numbers



If you received notice of the Innovative Renal Care data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by the Innovative Renal Care data breach.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.

