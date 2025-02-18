Calgary Health Foundation unveils new endoscopy unit thanks to $10M in donations

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary Health Foundation is proud to announce the opening of Rockyview General Hospital’s expanded endoscopy unit. The new Florence and Lloyd Cooper Endoscopy Unit was made possible thanks to $10M in donations from our donor community. This unit will allow more patients to have access to endoscopies, or non-surgical procedures that use a scope or camera, to explore a patients’ internal organs and structures and treat related conditions.



The project succeeded in expanding the size of the hospital’s existing endoscopy unit and increased the unit’s number of suites from four to five. This boost means approximately 4,000 more endoscopies can be performed every year in Calgary, which will give patients greater access to procedures that investigate, diagnose, and treat concerns of the gastrointestinal (GI) and respiratory systems.



“The expansion and enhancement of the Rockyview General Hospital Endoscopy Unit was critical to continue to meet the growing needs of patients in Southern Alberta. It was critical for the timely diagnosis and treatment of prevalent digestive and respiratory disorders, to improve patient care, and to support the ever-growing demands on the healthcare system.” Murray Sigler, President and CEO, Calgary Health Foundation



With Alberta’s aging population, the increased complexity of patients presenting with GI or respiratory issues, enhanced screening protocols, and a greater demand for related procedures, the expansion of the endoscopy unit was essential.



“The expansion of Rockyview General Hospital’s Endoscopy Unit was urgently needed to address capacity challenges across the Calgary Zone. Thanks to this updated and enhanced space our endoscopy team will be able to serve more patients, which results in reduced wait times for patients with gastrointestinal and respiratory conditions. We are tremendously grateful for our donor’s generosity and the meaningful impact it will have on patient care.” Jennifer Coulthard, Senior Operating Officer, Rockyview General Hospital.



The expansion is part of a larger Rockyview General Hospital development that saw an additional $74 million investment from the Government of Alberta to expand its intensive care and coronary care units.

-30-

FAST FACTS

About Calgary Health Foundation

Calgary Health Foundation is a community-based charity raising funds to advance healthcare across our city. We find opportunities to invest in excellence across the entire healthcare system and offer more firsts for care providers and patients, all to enhance outcomes and improve lives. calgaryhealthfoundation.ca

About endoscopy

An endoscopy is a procedure that uses an endoscope, or a camera, to take images or video of internal organs and structures. There are various types of endoscopies used for looking at different bodily systems. A common type of endoscopy performed by a gastroenterologist is a colonoscopy. Other types of endoscopies include a laryngoscopy, upper endoscopy, and laparoscopy.

Attachments