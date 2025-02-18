Talonvest Secures $14.4M in Financings for two California Properties

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc. is proud to announce two recent closings for SoCal Self Storage. The first was a $7,200,000 non-recourse permanent loan for a self storage facility located at 2550 Willow Lane in Thousand Oaks, California. The property spans 54,937 NRSF and features a total of 525 units. The property benefits from its prime location along the 101 Freeway, which sees over 170,000 vehicles per day. Concurrently, Talonvest negotiated a second loan on behalf of SoCal Self Storage for a facility encompassing 42,979 NRSF spanning 499 units and located in the economically vibrant community of Torrance, California. The $7,200,000 non-recourse refinance loan features a 10-year loan, full-term interest only payments, and an attractive fixed interest rate.

Thanks to the lender competition facilitated by Talonvest, the client secured cash out, loan terms surpassing those offered by life companies, financial cash management triggers waived, and a loan spread well below 200 bps on both transactions. Bill Bromiley, Principal of Syndicated Real Estate Investments, remarked, "The Talonvest team secured an excellent interest rate while structuring favorable loan terms for us, and they proactively managed a seamless closing." Denny Geiler, Principal of Polo Properties, LLC, added, "Their deep understanding of the capital markets was invaluable, and their hands-on involvement throughout the process had a direct and positive impact on our results." The Talonvest team responsible for these assignments included Eric Snyder, Kim Bishop, Ivan Viramontes, Morgan Johnson and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company’s collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.





Thousand Oaks, CA





Torrance, CA

