Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market to Reach $3.2 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Market by Product (Instruments, and Consumables), Test Type (Imaging Test, Blood Test, and Biopsy), Cancer Type (Exocrine, and Endocrine), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "pancreatic cancer diagnostic market" was valued at $1.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the pancreatic cancer diagnostic market is driven by increase in incidence of pancreatic cancer, rise in technological advancements in diagnostics, and growing awareness and early detection initiatives. However, high diagnostic cost is expected to restrain the growth of the pancreatic cancer diagnostic market. On the other hand, high growth potential in emerging countries provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.6 billion Market Size in 2035 $3.2 billion CAGR 5.9% No. of Pages in Report 385 Segments covered Product, Test Type, Cancer Type, End User and Region. Drivers Increase in incidence of pancreatic cancer

Technological advancements in diagnostics

Growing awareness and early detection initiatives Opportunity High growth potential in emerging countries Restraint High diagnostic cost

The consumables segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product, the consumables segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around three-fourths of the pancreatic cancer diagnostic market. This is attributed to the widespread use of consumables in various diagnostic procedures, including molecular testing, imaging, and biopsy analysis. Consumables such as reagents, kits, and assay products are essential for accurate and reliable testing, driving their high demand.

The imaging test segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By test type, the imaging test segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the pancreatic cancer diagnostic market owing to its widespread use in detecting and staging pancreatic cancer, as well as monitoring treatment response. Imaging modalities such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) play a crucial role in providing detailed visualization of pancreatic tumors.

The exocrine segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By cancer type, the exocrine segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than four- fifths of the pancreatic cancer diagnostic market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to high prevalence of exocrine pancreatic cancers, particularly pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), which accounts for the majority of pancreatic cancer cases. Exocrine tumors are often diagnosed at advanced stages, necessitating extensive diagnostic testing, including imaging, biopsy, and molecular analysis.

The hospitals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around half of the pancreatic cancer diagnostic market owing to availability of advanced diagnostic equipment, high volume of patient visits, and presence of skilled healthcare professionals. Hospitals serve as primary centers for cancer diagnosis and treatment, offering a comprehensive range of diagnostic modalities, including imaging, biopsy, and molecular testing.

North America held the largest market share in 2023

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the pancreatic cancer diagnostic market due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced diagnostic technologies, and a high level of awareness about pancreatic cancer. North America, particularly the U.S., benefits from significant investments in cancer research, early detection programs, and access to cutting-edge diagnostic tools.

However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the increase in healthcare investments, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rise in awareness about early cancer detection. In addition, the growing incidence of pancreatic cancer, particularly in rapidly developing countries like China and India, is driving the demand for advanced diagnostic technologies.

Leading Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Clearnote Health

Siemens

Prestige Biopharma Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the pancreatic cancer diagnostic market. These players have adopted strategies such as product approval, agreement, collaboration, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

