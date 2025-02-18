Value Partners Announces Proposed Fund Merger

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Partners Investments Inc. (“Value Partners”), the manager of the Value Partners Pools, today announces its proposal to merge (the “Merger”) VPI Mortgage Pool (the “Terminating Fund”) into a high interest savings pool, effective on or about April 17, 2025, subject to unitholder approval. The high interest savings pool is anticipated to begin operations on or about March 24, 2025, pending regulatory approval. Effective on or about March 17, 2025, securities of the Terminating Fund will no longer be available for purchase.

A unitholder meeting of the Terminating Fund will be scheduled on or about April 16, 2025, where unitholders will be asked to approve the Merger. A notice of meeting will be mailed on or about March 26, 2025 to all investors of record as of March 17, 2025.

The Independent Review Committee has provided a positive recommendation that the Merger, if implemented, will achieve a fair and reasonable result for the Terminating Fund.

About Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners is an investment management firm founded in 2005 that offers investment products and services through experienced financial advisors at investment dealers and mutual fund dealers across Canada. Value Partners is a registered investment fund manager, portfolio manager and exempt market dealer with approximately $5.4 billion in assets under management on behalf of Canadian families and businesses.

