FTAI AVIATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against FTAI Aviation Ltd. - FTAI

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 18, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against FTAI Aviation Ltd. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: FTAI), if they purchased the Company’s securities between July 23, 2024 and January 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of FTAI and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ftai/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 18, 2025.

About the Lawsuit

FTAI and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 15, 2025, Muddy Waters Research reported that, among other things, “FTAI materially manipulates its financials” by “exaggerating the size of its aftermarket aerospace business”, “misleading investors by presenting whole engine sales as individual module sales”, “inflating Aerospace Products’ EBITDA margins by means of over-depreciation in the leasing segment”, and “engaging in channel stuffing.”

On this news, the price of FTAI’s stock fell over 24%, to close at $116.08 per share on January 15, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Shannahan v. FTAI Aviation Ltd., et al., No. 25-cv-541.

