INTEGRAL AD SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. - IAS

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 31, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: IAS), if they purchased the Company's shares between March 2, 2023 and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

About the Lawsuit

Integral and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2024, post-market, the Company announced its 4Q 2023 results, disclosing disappointing revenue guidance below analysts’ estimates due to pricing cuts issued to customers across the Company’s measurement and optimization businesses.

On this news, the price of Integral’s shares declined approximately 41%, from $17.10 per share to close at $10.01 per share on February 28, 2024.

The case is Oklahoma Firefighters Pension And Retirement System v. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., et al., No. 25-cv-00847.

