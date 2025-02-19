Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Everus Construction Group, Inc. (“Everus” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ECG). The investigation concerns whether Everus and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 11, 2025, just 15 weeks after completing the initial public offering in connection with its spinoff from MDU Resources Group, Inc., Everus released its fourth quarter 2024 financial results and revealed that “backlog conversion may be extended relative to [the] historical pattern over the coming quarters” as its average project size is getting “larger, more complex and longer.” On this news, the price of Everus shares declined by $12.43 per share, or approximately 18%, from $68.42 per share on February 11, 2025, to close at $55.99 on February 12, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Everus securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

