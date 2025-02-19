Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Perpetua Resources Corp. (“Perpetua” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PPTA). The investigation concerns whether Perpetua and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION]

On February 13, 2025, Perpetua filed a current report on form 8-K with the SEC, which stated in part that the Company had “released an updated cash flow model for the Stibnite Gold Project, which is based, in part, on basic engineering work completed by Ausenco Engineering USA South Inc in January 2025 (the “Financial Update”).” It further stated that the Financial Update also applies to fourth quarter 2024 cost estimates for construction and operations, consistent with the Basic Engineering analysis, as well as current and consensus commodity pricing for sales. The new model reflects an increase in initial and total capital expenditure and life of mine all-in sustaining cost compared to the base model included in the Company’s 2020 Feasibility Study. On this news, the price of Perpetua shares declined by $2.68 per share from $11.97 per share on February 13, 2025, to close at $9.29 on February 14, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Perpetua securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



[CONTACT US]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com