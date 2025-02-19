Merck & Co. Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Filed Against MRK

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) securities between February 3, 2022 and February 3, 2025. Merck is a global healthcare company.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Misled Investors Regarding the Projected Revenue Outlook and Growth of Gardasil

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Merck’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth of Gardasil while also minimizing risk from competition and drug approval developments, such as China’s approval to shift Gardasil to a 2-dose regimen. In truth, Merck’s optimistic reports of growth, claims of successful consumer activation and education in China, overall ability to drive demand, and efforts to downplay the impact of competition on Gardasil fell short of the reality.

The complaint alleges that on February 4, 2025, Merck announced it would no longer achieve the long-forecasted $11 billion in sales of Gardasil by 2030, as it would cease shipments of Gardasil to China “through at least midyear” to facilitate a “rapid reduction of inventory.” On this news, Merck's stock price fell more than 9%, from $99.79 per share on February 3, 2025, to $90.74 per share on February 4, 2025.

