Best Outdoor Furniture Store:

Chair King Backyard Store - a Texas-based retailer offering a wide range of durable outdoor furniture, décor, and accessories, backed by exceptional customer service and delivery options.





Founded in 1950 in Houston, Texas, Chair King Backyard Store has grown into the largest outdoor furniture retailer in the state. With 75 years of experience, the company has consistently provided customers with high-quality patio furniture and outdoor accessories designed to enhance backyard living. Its expansion into major Texas cities, including Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston, reflects its strong reputation and customer loyalty.





Industry-Leading Selection and Value





One of the key factors contributing to Chair King’s recognition is its vast selection of outdoor furniture. The retailer offers everything—from dining sets and deep seating arrangements to lounge chairs and modular sectionals—catering to a wide selection of styles and outdoor spaces. Customers can choose from premium materials such as teak, cast aluminum, and resin wicker, ensuring durability against the elements.

Chair King’s diverse selection of outdoor seating is designed to fit various spaces and styles. The collection includes loveseats, Adirondack chairs, daybeds, and modular sectionals, with options for both compact and expansive patios.

Moreover, the company’s wide range of outdoor dining furniture can fit a variety of spaces and entertaining needs. From compact bistro tables to large dining sets with extendable options, the collection provides flexibility for both small gatherings and larger events.



Beyond dining sets, Chair King also has accessories such as bar carts, counter stools, and shatterproof dinnerware that complements any outdoor dining setup. The store’s range of styles and materials provides adaptable options for any setting, whether furnishing a small patio or a spacious backyard.





Additionally, Chair King’s strong supplier relationships allow them to offer competitive pricing. The company’s price protection policy lets customers receive the best possible value. This reinforces Chair King’s reputation as a go-to destination for high-quality outdoor furnishings at affordable prices.





Durability and Innovation in Outdoor Living





Chair King’s recognition as a top furniture retailer is also attributed to its commitment to quality and innovation. The store prioritizes weather-resistant materials such as Sunbrella fabrics, extruded aluminum, and high-density polymer to ensure its furniture withstands harsh outdoor conditions without compromising on comfort.





Moreover, the retailer continuously updates its collections to align with the newest trends in outdoor living. With options ranging from contemporary sectionals to timeless Adirondack chairs, Chair King carries furniture for different aesthetic preferences and functional needs.





Customer-Focused Service and White Glove Delivery





Beyond its wide range of products, Chair King’s dedication to customer service played a crucial role in Expert Consumers’ evaluation. The store’s professionally trained associates, the Backyard Specialists, guide customers in selecting the right materials and designs for their outdoor spaces. Chair King Backyard Store also backs its products with serviceable manufacturer warranties and responsive customer support.





For added convenience, the company offers White Glove Delivery. This includes product inspection, assembly, setup, and removal of packaging materials. This comprehensive service helps in providing a seamless shopping experience and distinguishes Chair King from competitors who offer only curbside or freight delivery.





A Commitment to Enhancing Outdoor Spaces





Chair King Backyard Store’s mission is to make outdoor living more accessible through providing a broad selection of premium patio furniture at competitive prices. Through its dedication to product quality, expert service, and customer satisfaction, the company has earned a strong reputation in the industry.





“Chair King Backyard Store’s durable, stylish, and well-crafted products have set the standard for outdoor furniture shopping,” said Drew Thomas, Expert Consumers spokesperson. “Their dedication to customer satisfaction and their extensive inventory and service options makes them one of the leaders in the industry.”





Expert Consumers’ recognition underscores Chair King’s impact on the outdoor furniture market and its continued leadership in providing homeowners with stylish, functional, and long-lasting solutions for their backyards.





About Chair King Backyard Store





Chair King Backyard Store has been a cornerstone of Texas outdoor living since its founding in 1950 in Houston. Still family-owned, the company has grown into the state’s largest outdoor furniture retailer, with showrooms in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. With 75 years in business, Chair King emphasizes quality, selection, and value. Its buying power allows it to offer competitive pricing on a wide range of patio furniture and accessories. The company services manufacturer warranties and provides professionally trained associates to assist customers in selecting materials and designs suited to their needs.





