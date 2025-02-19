PIMCO Global Income Opportunities Fund Renews At-The-Market Equity Program

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO Global Income Opportunities Fund (TSX: PGI.UN) (the “Fund”) announced today that the Fund has renewed its at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”). The ATM Program allows the Fund to issue Class A units of the Fund (the “Units”) having an aggregate sale price of up to $80,000,000, to the public from time to time, at the discretion of PIMCO Canada Corp. (the “Manager”). Any Units issued under the ATM Program will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale through the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Units are listed, quoted or otherwise traded. This ATM Program replaces the prior at-the-market equity program of the Fund, which commenced on January 20, 2023 and expired on February 16, 2025.

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Manager’s sole discretion. The ATM Program will be effective until March 14, 2027, unless terminated prior to such date by the Fund. The Fund intends to use the proceeds from the ATM Program in accordance with its investment objectives, investment strategies and investment restrictions.

Sales of Units through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement entered into by the Fund (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”), dated February 18, 2025, with National Bank Financial Inc. (the “Agent”).

Sales of Units will be made by way of “at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions on the TSX or on any marketplace for the Units in Canada. Since Units will be distributed at prevailing market prices at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of distribution. The ATM Program is being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated February 18, 2025 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Fund’s short form base shelf prospectus dated February 14, 2025 (the “Shelf Prospectus”).

Copies of the Prospectus Supplement, the Shelf Prospectus and the Equity Distribution Agreement may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the Agent, and are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Manager retains Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), to provide investment management services to the Fund.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. PIMCO invests their clients’ capital across a range of fixed income and credit opportunities, drawing upon PIMCO’s decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. PIMCO’s flexible capital base and deep relationships with issuers have helped PIMCO become one of the world’s largest providers of traditional and nontraditional solutions for companies that need financing and investors who seek strong risk-adjusted returns.

This is not an offer to sell Units and not a solicitation of an offer to buy Units in any region where the offer or sale is not permitted. Before you invest, you should carefully read the Fund’s disclosure documents and consider carefully the risks you assume when you invest in the Units. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives or be able to structure its investment portfolio as anticipated. Copies of the Fund’s disclosure documents may be obtained from your financial advisor.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expect”, “intend”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Fund. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Fund, the Manager and/or PIMCO’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, market factors. Although the Fund, the Manager and/or PIMCO believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Fund, the Manager and/or PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units on the TSX. If the Units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying the Units and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning the Units. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in these documents.

Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

A short form base shelf prospectus and a prospectus supplement containing important detailed information about the securities being offered have been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the Equity Distribution Agreement, the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement may be obtained from the Agent. Investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement before making an investment decision.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This material contains the current opinions of the Manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America LLC in the United States and throughout the world. ©2025, PIMCO

The products and services provided by PIMCO Canada Corp. may only be available in certain provinces or territories of Canada and only through dealers authorized for that purpose.

PIMCO Canada has retained PIMCO LLC as sub-adviser. PIMCO Canada will remain responsible for any loss that arises out of the failure of its sub-adviser.

PIMCO Canada Corp. 199 Bay Street, Suite 2050, Commerce Court Station, P.O. Box 363, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2, 416-368-3350.

Contact:

Agnes Crane

PIMCO – Media Relations

Ph. 212-597-1054

Email: Agnes.Crane@pimco.com