ONEflight Joins Visit Myrtle Beach as Co-Title Sponsor of ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International has joined Visit Myrtle Beach as co-title sponsor of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, a 72-hole FedExCup Regular Season tournament to be held May 8-11, 2025, at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach. The announcement was made jointly by the PGA TOUR and Visit Myrtle Beach.

ONEflight International is a Denver-based non-commercial aviation company providing luxury private jets to members worldwide.

“We’re delighted to welcome ONEflight International as a co-title sponsor for the Myrtle Beach Classic,” said Darren Nelson, tournament director of the newly named ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. “Their commitment to excellence in private aviation aligns with our vision for the tournament, and together, we aim to elevate the experience for players, fans and the entire Myrtle Beach community. This partnership enhances the prestige of our event and underscores the growing appeal of Myrtle Beach as a premier destination for world-class golf.”

ONEflight International will serve as a co-title sponsor for the next three years and will use the opportunity to interact with attending spectators as well as national audiences viewing the event on the Golf Channel, PGA TOUR LIVE and ESPN+.

“We are thrilled to join as co-title sponsor of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, furthering our commitment to supporting the growth of professional golf,” said Ferren Rajput, CEO of ONEflight. “This partnership represents an exciting new chapter, and we’re proud to bring our passion for the game to such an iconic destination. Together with Visit Myrtle Beach, we look forward to delivering an exceptional tournament experience for players, fans and the entire golf community.”

The Myrtle Beach Classic debuted last year, receiving high praise throughout the golf community for outpacing tournament projections, including spectator attendance, volunteer participation and its economic impact on the Grand Strand. Furthermore, the PGA TOUR honored the event with its “Best-In-Class Element” award, making it one of 10 tournaments to receive recognition in 2024.

“The energy and excitement around the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic were undeniable, and the PGA TOUR is eager to see this event continue to grow with this newfound support from ONEflight,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR chief competitions officer. “We look forward to showcasing ONEflight’s offerings and its support of men’s professional golf to PGA TOUR fans on the Grand Strand and across the country through this new co-title sponsorship.”

Tracy Conner, interim president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach, added, “Visit Myrtle Beach is pleased to welcome ONEflight International as a co-title sponsor for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This partnership elevates the tournament’s prestige and underscores Myrtle Beach’s status as a premier destination for golf and leisure. We eagerly anticipate the enhanced experiences this alliance will bring to players, fans and our local community.”

The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which awards 300 FedExCup points to the champion, is one of two stops in the Palmetto State for the PGA TOUR in 2025, along with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. The tournament is contested the same week as the Truist Championship, which this year relocates from Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, N.C., to the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) in Pennsylvania.

To purchase tickets and to stay updated on tournament news, visit myrtlebeachclassic.com.

