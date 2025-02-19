Aedifica NV/SA: 2024 annual results

Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding its 2024 annual results.

Robust operational performance driving strong results above budget

EPRA Earnings* amounted to €234.6 million (+7% compared to 31 Dec. 2023) or €4.93/share

Rental income increased to €338.1 million (+8% compared to 31 Dec. 2023)

3.3% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis over the year

Weighted average unexpired lease term of 19 years and occupancy rate of 100%

Real estate portfolio* of over €6.2 billion as at 31 December 2024

635 healthcare properties for nearly 49,400 end users across 8 countries

Valuation of marketable investment properties increased, on a like-for-like basis, by 0.4% in Q4 and 0.7% YTD

Investment programme of €160 million in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress, of which €71 million remains to be invested. In 2024, 31 projects were delivered for a total investment budget of €297 million

15 divestments totalling €98 million realised as part of strategic asset rotation programme

Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity

41.3% debt-to-assets ratio as at 31 December 2024

€673 million of headroom on committed credit lines to finance CAPEX and liquidity needs

Long-term bank (re)financing contracted for €355 million

Average cost of debt* including commitment fees of 2.0%

BBB investment-grade credit rating with a stable outlook reaffirmed by S&P

EPRA NTA* increased to €76.63/share (compared to €74.18/share as at 31 Dec. 2023)

Outlook

Proposed dividend of €3.90/share (gross) is confirmed (distribution in May 2025), representing a pay-out ratio of 79% of consolidated EPRA Earnings

EPRA Earnings* for 2025 are estimated at €238 million, or €5.01/share

An increasing dividend of €4.00/share (gross) proposed for the 2025 financial year

