Press Release: Sanofi and CD&R sign Opella share purchase agreement

Sanofi and CD&R sign Opella share purchase agreement

Paris, February 19, 2025. Following completion of the required social and corporate procedures, Sanofi and CD&R announce today they have signed the share purchase agreement in relation to the sale of a 50% controlling stake in Opella to CD&R. Bpifrance is expected to participate as a minority shareholder with a c.2% stake in Opella, with Sanofi remaining a significant shareholder.

The terms of the transaction remain unchanged from those previously disclosed, and closing is expected to take place in Q2 2025 at the earliest.

This transaction remains subject to obtaining customary regulatory approvals from the competent authorities.

