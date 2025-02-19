Vow ASA appoints Cecilie Brænd Hekneby as CFO and Jonny Hansen as Interim CEO

Oslo, 19 February – Vow ASA has appointed Cecilie Brænd Hekneby as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 15 May 2025. In this role, she will oversee financial strategy, reporting, capital structure and investor relation, supporting the company's long-term growth and strategic goals.

Ms. Hekneby brings extensive financial leadership experience across multiple industries. She joins Vow from Spir Group ASA, where she served as CFO and played a key role in driving the company’s strategic initiatives. Prior to that, she spent seven years as CFO at Self Storage Group ASA, overseeing financial operations and corporate development. Earlier in her career, she held senior finance roles at Color Line AS and Posten Norge. Ms. Hekneby is Siviløkonom from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration (NHH).

“Cecilie’s strong financial expertise and leadership will play an important role in Vow’s management team to secure long-term success for all stakeholders," said Thomas Borgen, Chair of the Board.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Hekneby said: “I am excited to join Vow ASA at such an important time for the company. Vow has a strong market position and significant opportunities ahead, and I look forward to contributing to strengthening that position.”





Interim CEO Appointment

Vow ASA has appointed Chief Operating Officer Jonny Hansen as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 March 2025. He will serve in this capacity until Gunnar Pedersen, the incoming CEO, assumes office no later than August 2025.





For more information, please contact

Malena Morsbach, COS, Vow ASA

Tel: + 47 91 87 55 65

Email: malena.morsbach@vowasa.com





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).



