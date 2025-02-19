























Company Announcement No 05/2025 Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa, Denmark

Tel +45 74 37 37 37







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

Denmark

sydbank.dk







19 February 2025





Dear Sirs

Sydbank’s Board Chairman not up for re-election

After a decade on Sydbank’s Board of Directors, Chairman Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen has decided to resign from the Board of Directors.

Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen is not up for re-election for the Board of Directors. Following the successful CEO succession in 2024 as well as the determination of the Bank’s new strategy, Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen has decided that now is a good time to stop and he will resign in connection with the Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2025.

The Board of Directors will elect its new Chairman at the subsequent Shareholders’ Committee meeting which will be held on the same day.

Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen has been a member of Sydbank’s Board of Directors since April 2015 and he was elected Chairman in September 2019.



Yours sincerely



Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Additional information

Lars Grubak Lohff, Press Manager Tel +45 20 31 54 65

Attachment