Company Announcement No 05/2025
|19 February 2025
Sydbank’s Board Chairman not up for re-election
After a decade on Sydbank’s Board of Directors, Chairman Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen has decided to resign from the Board of Directors.
Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen is not up for re-election for the Board of Directors. Following the successful CEO succession in 2024 as well as the determination of the Bank’s new strategy, Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen has decided that now is a good time to stop and he will resign in connection with the Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2025.
The Board of Directors will elect its new Chairman at the subsequent Shareholders’ Committee meeting which will be held on the same day.
Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen has been a member of Sydbank’s Board of Directors since April 2015 and he was elected Chairman in September 2019.
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
