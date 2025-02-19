Beincom Charts a Course for Community Growth and Innovation with 2025 Roadmap

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beincom , the social platform redefining how online communities connect and engage, recently unveiled an ambitious roadmap for 2025. Showcased at a recent event, the roadmap underscores Beincom’s commitment to fostering a vibrant ecosystem driven by user engagement and cutting-edge technology.





The year 2025 promises to be transformative for Beincom, with key initiatives aimed at building a robust community and solidifying its place as a leader in the social networking space.

Early 2025 will see Beincom officially operate as a fully integrated Web2-Web3 platform, moving beyond the 'laying the foundation' phase. All web3 features, including the highly anticipated $BIC token and $BIC Wallet, will be implemented on the mainnet, empowering users with new ways to interact and transact within the platform. Simultaneously, the debut of Beincom's NFT marketplace will open doors for users to explore the exciting world of digital asset ownership.





As 2025 progresses, Beincom will focus on expanding the utility of the $BIC token and exploring innovative revenue-generation models that benefit both the platform and its users. User experience remains paramount, with ongoing enhancements designed to make Beincom even more intuitive and enjoyable. The platform will also broaden the applications of NFTs, further integrating them into the Beincom experience.

In the third quarter of 2025, Beincom plans a significant upgrade to the $MedalLegends platform and introduces integration between Group & Chat to strengthen community bonds and facilitate meaningful interactions.

Culminating the year, Beincom will launch Deep-Ads and Token-Paid Direct Messaging (TPDM V1) features, offering novel approaches to advertising and creating more value-driven communication between users. The introduction of the Social Hub (V1) will further enhance Beincom's ability to serve as a central hub for online communities, providing unparalleled tools and resources. As part of its ambitious plans, Beincom aims to host the "Community of the Year 2025 Awards", continuing its tradition of honoring the most impactful communities on the platform.





Beincom’s 2025 roadmap clearly signals its dedication to innovation and its vision for a future where online communities are more connected, empowered, and engaged than ever before.

About Beincom:

Beincom is a pioneering SocialFi platform on a mission to connect communities, provide real value, and promote creativity through blockchain technology. With a vision to become a leading “social hub”, Beincom is committed to continuously developing, innovating, and creating a sustainable ecosystem for its users.

Register to become an early user of Beincom at: Sign Up

For more details about Beincom, visit: X | Fanpage | Website

Media contact:

Beincom Global Ltd.

Contact person: Mr. Nguyen Thuong - Associate Growth & Marketing Manager

Email: marketing-growth@beincom.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Beincom. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities .Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f91dfbb1-90d4-4040-8b7a-f8078e0df232

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34f0aa02-45f2-445b-bbaa-0b5c3fd8dc6a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd0b2e10-2642-40c0-a297-1c425216e622