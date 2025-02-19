Veson Nautical expands global presence with new office in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veson Nautical (Veson), a global leader in maritime data and freight management solutions, has opened a new office in Dubai as part of an enhanced commitment to one of the world’s most important shipping hubs.

This strategic expansion is aimed at bringing Veson closer to its growing regional client base and reinforcing its role in shaping the future of maritime technology and data solutions in the region.

Speaking today at an event being held in Dubai by Veson to coincide with the opening of the new office, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Russ Hubbard said:

"Veson Nautical is steadfast in its commitment to our clients and their success. Over the past several years, the UAE has done a phenomenal job of establishing itself as a global maritime hub, and our clients have embraced the UAE as both a regional and global center of excellence. We are enthusiastic about the future in the gulf, and look forward to supporting and enabling the decision advantages of our hundreds of clients in the region.”

Veson CEO, John Veson, travelled to Dubai to open the new office and the occasion was marked by the company staging the inaugural ‘Veson Nautical Dubai Forum & Networking Event’. Held at the Sofitel JBR hotel, the event brought together over 60 esteemed clients and guests to discuss a range of regional and global issues affecting the maritime industry.

As well as an in-depth question and answer session with John Veson, the topics discussed included the future-proofing of Gulf shipping, the global impact of AI technology as well as the impact of new regulations on ship asset valuations.

Veson’s Dubai office, which is located at Uptown Tower in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), will serve as a key hub for client engagement, implementation support, and industry collaboration.

With a heritage of innovation and expertise across all maritime related contracts, Veson serves more than 38,000 users across 2,400 companies in more than 100 countries. The Dubai office adds to the six centers of excellence Veson already operates in Boston, London, Singapore, Tokyo, Houston and Athens.

About Veson Nautical

Veson Nautical empowers the global maritime industry to navigate compounding complexity on all sides of the trade. Multi-jurisdictional regulations, geopolitical disruptions, decarbonization, cybersecurity threats, and more are forcing industry participants to recalibrate their risk tolerance. By combining trusted maritime data with built-for-purpose workflows, Veson gives clients the decision-making confidence to manage risk and maximize profit.

www.veson.com.

