FLSmidth to significantly expand its global service centre network in 2025, further strengthening its service offerings and customer proximity

PRESS RELEASE

19 February 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark





In 2025, leading mining technology and service supplier FLSmidth will open or expand seven service centres in strategic locations across the globe. These facilities are in direct support of FLSmidth’s CORE’26 mining strategy that includes targeting service growth, and adds to the company’s already comprehensive global network of service centres that can enhance mining customers’ productivity.

New facilities will open in Accra, Ghana; Surabaja, Indonesia; and Dammam, Saudi Arabia, whereas the current operations in Mackay, Australia will relocate to a larger facility. Expansions are planned in Parauapebas, Brazil; Karaganda, Kazakhstan; and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Operations in each of these new locations will begin within the coming months with official opening details to be announced locally at a later date. In addition, an expansion of the service centre in Chloorkop, South Africa is already ongoing and will be completed in 2026.

Christian Fabry, Head of Professional Services at FLSmidth, comments: “Our service centres serve primarily as workshops for improving or repairing customer equipment and can also have warehousing capabilities for distribution. With these new openings and expansions, we further strengthen our service capabilities and best-in-class service offerings to customers. We can do that by shortening the operational down time for customers thanks to the service centres’ strategic proximity to mine sites and greater availability of spare and wear parts to local customers.”





FLSmidth’s mining service offerings

FLSmidth offers a comprehensive range of service offerings that allow mining companies to maximise productivity. The company has developed the strategic global presence and advanced service-based solutions required to provide responsive support wherever customers are located. This includes:

Strong inventory of OEM spare parts and consumables in service centres around the world

Regional and global field engineers, plus remote asset health and performance optimisation services

Mineral laboratory services for fast, accurate mineralogical and metallurgical testing

Upgrades, rebuilds and exchange services to help you get more from your equipment





Contacts:

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investors Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com.

Attachment