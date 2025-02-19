Bitget Launches A New Round of Global Builders Recruitment to Co-build the Bitget Ecosystem

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced the expansion of its global recruitment initiative Bitget Builders Program which invites crypto enthusiasts from various backgrounds to co-build the Bitget ecosystem while unlocking exclusive benefits, event access, and growth opportunities.

Starting February 2025, the Bitget Builders Program will launch a long-term global recruitment of builders who are exploring deeply in blockchain industry and in line with Bitget's vision of driving blockchain innovation and adoption. The recruitment program is not limited to any specific country, so applications for this program are invited from all over the world. Builders will engage in a variety of roles that align with their skills and interests while gaining rewards for their contributions. Top-performing participants will have the opportunity to earn exclusive invitations to Token 2049 in Dubai, as well as a face-to-face meetup with Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade.

"Build Bitget with Vugar" events will serve as a dialogue between Bitget's leadership and its global community. Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade will lead a series of interactive sessions to share insights into Bitget's strategic vision, core values, and future roadmap. Through AMAs, workshops, and networking sessions, participants will gain firsthand knowledge of Bitget's ecosystem strategy and collaborate on shaping its evolution.

So far over 5,000 participants in Bitget Builders Program have played a significant role in Bitget's global expansion by organizing community events, promoting high-profile projects, and managing local engagement. This year, community managers will be upgraded to Bitget Builders and gain enhanced benefits. In addition, Bitget Builders will spearhead the "Global Meetup Tour," kicking off in cities around the world to expand Bitget's global footprint and strengthen community ties.

"The Bitget Builders Program embodies our belief in community-driven growth. By empowering builders with resources and recognition, we're accelerating the creation of a more inclusive and innovative crypto ecosystem," said Vugar Usi Zade, COO at Bitget. "Bitget believes Gen Z and younger crypto users, who grow up with the increasing adoption of crypto, will be playing a vital role in promoting crypto adoption. We're excited to meet passionate individuals worldwide through our events and build Bitget's future together."

The Bitget Builders Program is a pivotal component of the Blockchain4Youth charity project, which aims to empower young talents and foster innovation within the crypto space. This innovative initiative has successfully brought participants from more than 55 countries and is dedicated to providing opportunities with thriving Web3 talents, deeply integrating the next generation of crypto leaders into the Bitget ecosystem, and fostering a robust crypto community.

For more details on the Bitget Builders Program, users can visit here .

