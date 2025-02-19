HUTCHMED to Announce 2024 Final Results

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; SEHK:13) will be announcing its final results for the year ended December 31, 2024 on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) / 11:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) / 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT).

Analysts and investors are invited to join a conference call and audio webcast presentation with Q&A, conducted by HUTCHMED management.

The English conference call and audio webcast will take place at 8:00 am EDT / 12:00 pm GMT / 8:00 pm HKT on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. In addition to the usual English webcast, there will also be a Chinese (Putonghua) webcast at 12:30 am GMT / 8:30 am HKT on Thursday, March 20, 2025 (8:30 pm EDT on Wednesday, March 19, 2025). Both webcasts will be available live via the company website at www.hutch-med.com/event/. The presentation will be available for downloading before the conference call begins. Details of the conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement and on the company website. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.

About HUTCHMED

