Tabula Capital Limited now trading as TabCap Investment Management, passes key AUM milestone

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Capital Limited, an independent quantitative macro credit manager founded in 2020 by David Peacock and John Weiss, is delighted to announce that it is now trading under a new name: TabCap Investment Management (“TabCap”).

The move follows the sale of the firm’s Tabula ETF business last year to Janus Henderson, and is a key step forward for TabCap, which focuses on active quantitative strategies in liquid credit. The firm received independent FCA regulatory authorisation in November of 2024.

TabCap has also passed the key AUM milestone of $500m across its UCITS and hedge fund strategies.

David Peacock, co-founder and CEO, said, “This is an important move for TabCap in establishing ourselves as a leading independent credit manager now with three years track record. I have worked together with John for over 25 years and, with our portfolio management team led by Danny White, we are building with a deep bench of expertise in trading CDS, credit indices, options, and tranches. TabCap will continue to build on those strengths.”

John Weiss, co-founder and CIO, added, “Following a successful 2024, we continue to be excited about opportunities in liquid credit for 2025. Our investment strategies are designed to benefit from increased market volatility through a pick-up in volatility carry and inherent positive convexity. Also, if credit markets remain range-bound, we expect continued returns driven by monetising the high carry and roll-down available in CDS indices.”

TabCap also made an important addition to its senior leadership team in 2024. Teresa Durso joined as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer. Teresa comes with a wealth of industry experience, having held senior roles at Paulson & Co. and Berry Street Capital.

TabCap Investment Management is an independent quantitative macro credit manager founded in 2020 by David Peacock and John Weiss. It focuses on active quantitative strategies using liquid credit index products. Its strategies are Liquid Credit Income, Structured Credit Income, Balanced Credit and Macro Credit Opps.

ir@tabcapim.com