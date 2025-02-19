Natural Fiber Composites Market Global Forecast to 2029: Europe Leads Global Natural Fiber Composites Market as Automotive & Construction Sectors Expand

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type (Flax, Kenaf, Hemp), Resin Type (PP, PE, PA), Manufacturing Process (Compression Molding, Injection Molding), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report includes detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the natural fiber composites market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, and agreements. Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments in the natural fiber composites market are all covered. This report includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the natural fiber composites market ecosystem.

The natural fiber composites market is estimated at USD 0.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 0.46 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2029. Flax fiber is a lustrous and flexible natural fiber that possess advanced mechanical properties such as high strength and stiffness, low density, durability, biodegradability, and have the ability to absorb moisture and dry quickly which makes them particularly useful for application in automotive, building & construction, and other end-use industries.







In terms of value, PP resin type accounted for the largest share of the overall natural fiber composites market



In 2023, PP resin type in natural fiber composites market have the largest market share due to their ability to produce natural fiber reinforced composites. As compared to other resin types, PP possess advanced mechanical properties such as high heat distortion temperature, transparency, flame resistance, and excellent dimensional stability, so it is widely used for fabrication of composites. PP is becoming increasingly in demand due to its increasing consumption in various end-use industries including automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and packaging.



In terms of value, compression molding segment accounted for the largest share of the overall natural fiber composites market



Compression molding manufacturing process is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in natural fiber composites market, due to its advantages over other manufacturing process. This manufacturing technique is mostly used for low volume production due to its cost effectiveness, lesser wastage of raw materials, lower tooling cost, shorter cycle rates, and the ability to produce larger parts. It can produce heavy and intricate complex parts with good surface finish and is highly suitable for high-performance applications in automotive, and building & construction industry. Natural fiber composites are produced under specific temperatures and pressure in compression molding process.



During the forecast period, the natural fiber composites market in automotive industry is projected to be the fastest growing end-use industry



During the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, the automotive industry is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the natural fiber composites market. The demand for natural composites is rising in automotive industry due to growing government rules & regulations to adopt natural fiber composites to reduce carbon footprint and promote sustainability.



Top leading automobile manufactures have already adopted natural fiber composites for designing interior and exterior parts of vehicles mainly in seat backs, parcel shelves, boot linens, front & rear door linens, truck linens, and door-trim panels. Ford was the first automotive company to adopt natural fiber composites for the vehicle production using hemp natural fiber. Recently, EV manufactures are also adopting natural fiber composites to reduce weight of the vehicles, pushing the growth in the automotive industry at a very rapid pace.



During the forecast period, the natural fiber composites market in Europe region is projected to be the largest region



Europe is the largest market for natural fiber composites because of its strong demand from automotive, and building & construction sector, which is a driving factor for high-performance materials such as natural fiber composites. The region is dominated by large automotive manufacturers, Audi, BMW, Volvo Group, which have comprehensive use of natural fiber composites in exterior and interior parts of vehicles.



BMW i Ventures has invested in Swiss based natural fiber composites manufacturer, Bcomp for high performance natural fiber composite parts for its various car models, this investment promotes increased demand for natural fiber composites in automotive industry. Second, Europe has a major natural fiber composite manufacturing companies such as Polyvlies Franz Beyer Gmbh (Germany), Meshlin Composites Zrt. (Hungary), BUSS AG (Switzerland), NPSP BV (Netherlands), Bcomp (Switzerland), Holland Composites (Netherlands), Hempflax Group B.V. (Netherlands), and UPM (Finland) that drives the demand and potentially expands its market shares.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $0.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Natural Fiber Composites Market

Natural Fiber Composites Market, by Type and Region

Natural Fiber Composites Market, by Resin Type

Natural Fiber Composites Market, by Manufacturing Process

Natural Fiber Composites Market, by End-use Industry

Natural Fiber Composites Market, by Country

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

Growing Government Regulations Regarding Environmentally Friendly Materials

Recyclability and Sustainability

Restraints

Lower Durability Compared to Synthetic Fiber Composites

Fluctuating Costs, Availability, and Quality of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Growing Use of Natural Fiber Composites for Household Furniture

Increasing Adoption of 3D Printing for Manufacturing Natural Fiber Composites

Challenges

Low Thermal Stability and High Moisture Absorption

Dominance of Glass Fiber Composites

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Natural Fiber Composites Market

Top Applications and Market Potential

Case Studies of AI Implementation in Natural Fiber Composites Market

Case Study Analysis

Kurz Partnership with Polyvlies Natural Fiber Composite for Automotive Interiors

Kordsa Expands into Biocomposites with Investment in Bpreg Composites

Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc. Teams Up with Mayco International for Eco-Friendly Fiber Project

Natural Fiber Composites Market, by Type

Flax - Cost-Effectiveness and Renewability to Fuel Market

Kenaf - Rising Demand for Non-Toxic and Biodegradable Fiber to Propel Market

Hemp - High Strength and Stiffness to Drive Market

Natural Fiber Composites Market, by Resin Type

PP - Excellent Strength-To-Weight Ratio to Drive Adoption

PE - Higher Crystallinity and Rigidity to Fuel Demand

PA - Growing Demand for Industrial Applications to Drive Market

Natural Fiber Composites Market, by Manufacturing Process

Compression Molding - Cost-Effective Manufacture of Heavy and Complex Objects with Superior Surface Polish to Boost Market

Injection Molding - Low-Cost Tooling and High Volume Production to Propel Demand

Natural Fiber Composites Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive - Growing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Propel Market

Building & Construction - Demand for Lightweight and Cost-Effective Load-Bearing Applications to Drive Market

