U.S. Modular Construction Market Research Report 2025-2029, Featuring In-Depth Analysis of 20+ Major Companies

The modular construction market in the U.S. is forecasted to grow by USD 7.04 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by on-site construction constraints, rising construction and infrastructure development activities, and improving quality and energy efficiency of modular construction.

The study identifies the increasing awareness of custom-built facilities with minimum budgets as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and rising number of acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the modular construction market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The modular construction market in the US is segmented as below:

By Application Residential Commercial

By Type Permanent Relocatable



The report on the modular construction market in the US covers the following areas:

Modular Construction Market in the US sizing

Modular Construction Market in the US forecast

Modular Construction Market in the US industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading modular construction market in the US vendors.

Also, the modular construction market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

