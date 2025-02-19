North America Embraces Vertical Farming: The Future of Sustainable Agriculture

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Vertical Farming Market Outlook, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The agricultural landscape in North America is undergoing a significant transformation as the vertical farming market takes a substantial leap forward. Driven by the escalating demand for organic produce, rapid urbanization, and the diminishing availability of fertile land, this innovative farming approach is proving to be not just viable, but crucial in addressing the region's food security and sustainability concerns. Vertical farming stands out with its controlled environment agriculture, providing a year-round supply of fresh produce such as lettuces, tomatoes, and green crops.

Market Growth and Technological Advancements



Recent industry reports highlight the burgeoning market value of vertical farming in North America, surpassing USD 1.91 billion in 2023. Delving deeper into the market, the expansion is particularly notable in the United States, which holds a commanding 40% share of the region's market.

Emerging start-ups and established manufacturers alike are rapidly incorporating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and smart monitoring systems, to gain competitive advantage and meet the growing demand for locally sourced, sustainably grown food.

Hydroponics Takes the Lead



The vertical farming industry in North America shows a marked preference for the hydroponic growth mechanism, attributed to its effective use of water and space. This soil-less cultivation practice is primarily utilized for highly demanded crops such as leafy greens and herbs. Alternative systems like aeroponics and aquaponics are also finding their foothold in the market, with each contributing to the diversity and advancement of sustainable agricultural practices.

Infrastructure Development



Infrastructure plays a pivotal role in the progression of vertical farming. The market observes a strong inclination toward building-based vertical farms, particularly in urban spaces, due to their potential for large-scale cultivation. Conversely, container-based systems offer mobility and adaptability, making them a cost-effective solution for new entrants and an instrument in combating food scarcity in various communities.

This comprehensive evaluation of the vertical farming market dynamics offers a deep dive into the transformative potential of vertical farming, helping stakeholders comprehend the future trajectory of the agricultural sector. It serves as a testament to the ingenuity of human innovation in adapting agriculture to meet the challenges of urbanization, climate change, and sustainable development.



