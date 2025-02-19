Commercial Greenhouse Market Overview 2029, with Netafim, Rivulis Irrigation, Heliospectra, Lumigrow, Logiqs, Richel Group, Apex Greenhouses, Saveer Biotech, DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. & Hort Americas

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market Overview, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest analysis on the commercial greenhouse market has revealed noteworthy growth, projected to exceed USD 68.30 billion by the year 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.75% from 2024 to 2029. This market expansion is attributed to the rising demand for fresh, locally sourced produce and the advent of new technologies in greenhouse farming.

Advancements in Greenhouse Technologies

The commercial greenhouse sector is leveraging high-tech innovations to optimize crop production. The market is segmented into glass and plastic greenhouses, with plastic options gaining significant traction due to their durability and cost-effectiveness. Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) plastic greenhouses, known for being environmentally friendly and BPA-free, are in the spotlight for their sustainable benefits.

Furthermore, the adaptability of greenhouses with integrated cooling and heating systems plays a pivotal role in producing maximum yield and nutritious crops. Advanced control over environmental factors like temperature, humidity, and light aids farmers in creating ideal conditions for plant growth.

Segmentation Reflecting Market Trends

High-tech greenhouses dominate the market landscape with their near-automated control systems minimizing the necessity for pesticides. On the contrary, low-tech greenhouses lack these automated features, while medium-tech offerings present a balance with semi-automated systems.

The market analysis segments the greenhouse crops into fruits, vegetables, flowers, and ornamentals, each with its share of consumption demand. The vegetables segment leads the market, capitalizing on the consumer inclination toward health and wellness, and the need for fresh produce.

Geographical Outlook

The report encompasses an exhaustive geographic analysis that includes regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. It details the global scope and identifies key market trends across these substantial areas of influence.

Commercial greenhouses serve as a nexus of traditional agriculture and technological innovation to meet the growing demand for food and aesthetic horticulture. As consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability and quality in their dietary choices and aesthetic preferences, the commercial greenhouse market is poised for steady growth over the next several years.

The future of agriculture continues to unfold with commercial greenhouses at the forefront, offering scalable solutions to global food supply challenges and elevating the standards for fresh, nutritious produce.

