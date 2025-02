Global Trade of Hormone-Containing Medicaments Surges in Q4-2024, with Major Gains for Key Players

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medicaments, Containing Hormones - International Trade in Q4-2024: Top Markets' Performance by Major Competitors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study provides an up-to-date analysis of international trends of major markets at a product-specific level.

Market Insights

In Q4-2024 world trade of Medicaments, containing hormones recorded a new year-over-year large increase (+71.4% in €), after +73.3% in the first 3 quarters of 2024.

As regards major competitors of Medicaments, containing hormones, in 2024 Ireland recorded by far the most positive result Year-over-Year.

The report provides an environment for analysis of key international trade statistics, and IT tools designed for different stages of the export process. The study provides a quarterly review of international trade flows and help in tracking the real time evolution of imports of the most relevant markets at an international level for an industry/sector/product.



Through this information, a company can make an initial assessment of its performance in the markets it serves and research the factors behind deviations from expectations. Indeed, a distinguishing feature of this report is that it allows you to monitor your company's performance in foreign markets, using the performances of key competitors as benchmarks.



In particular, quarterly trends of both total imports and imports by main competitors (partner countries) are documented and presented in the following standard way:

quarterly trend in imports values

a detailed table, showing levels of imports, quarterly growth rate, year-over-year growth rate, cumulative growth rate and moving average growth rate

Quarterly data contained in this report is the result of the following data mining techniques:

management of missing statements

management of missing measures

management of outliers

nowcasting

seasonal adjustment procedure

