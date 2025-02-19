Automotive Drivetrain Aftermarket Global Forecast 2025-2030, with Aisin Seiki, BorgWarner, Dana, Eaton, Exedy, FTE Automotive, GKN Automotive, JATCO, Nexteer Automotive, Schaeffler, Tenneco & Valeo

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Drivetrain Aftermarket Market by Component Type (Axle & Differential Parts, Driveshaft & CV Joint Parts, Engine Parts), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars), Customer, Sales Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Drivetrain Aftermarket Market size was estimated at USD 60.67 billion in 2024 and expected to reach USD 64.92 billion in 2025, at a CAGR 7.37% to reach USD 93.00 billion by 2030.

Several key influencing growth factors include the rising number of aging vehicles, advancements in component technology, the growing trend toward vehicle customization, and increasing consumer preference for aftermarket alternatives over OEM parts. In addition, stringent regulatory measures regarding emissions and fuel efficiency indirectly boost interest in high-performance and eco-friendly drivetrain solutions. Recent potential opportunities lie in innovations such as lightweight materials, advanced diagnostic tools, and hybrid drivetrain components that cater to the evolving needs of environmental compliance and enhanced vehicle performance. Market recommendations include strategic partnerships with OEMs to integrate aftermarket innovations, investment in R&D for next-generation components, and leveraging digital platforms for reaching wider customer bases.

However, inherent limitations and challenging factors such as price sensitivity, cyclic economic downturns, and competition from low-cost imports persist, necessitating careful pricing strategies and quality assurance measures. Innovation and research are particularly promising in the development of smart diagnostic and maintenance systems, integration of IoT for predictive maintenance, and exploring alternative powertrain technologies, all of which offer significant potential for business growth. Analyzing these market drivers and constraints provides a comprehensive view of an evolving industry landscape that is marked by rapid technological change, fluctuating consumer demand, and a competitive environment that continually challenges established business models.

Market Dynamics

The market dynamics represent an ever-changing landscape of the Automotive Drivetrain Aftermarket Market by providing actionable insights into factors, including supply and demand levels. Accounting for these factors helps design strategies, make investments, and formulate developments to capitalize on future opportunities. In addition, these factors assist in avoiding potential pitfalls related to political, geographical, technical, social, and economic conditions, highlighting consumer behaviors and influencing manufacturing costs and purchasing decisions.

Market Drivers Increasing demand for enhanced vehicle performance through advanced drivetrain modifications without compromise on fuel efficiency Rising consumer preference for cost-effective and reliable automotive maintenance practices in the aftermarket sector Growing focus on vehicle reliability and extended service life driving demand for advanced aftermarket drivetrain solutions

Market Restraints Stringent regulatory standards for emissions and safety compliance

Market Opportunities Surge in online sales channels and e-commerce platforms for auto parts Growth in electric vehicle (EV) aftermarket and specialized drivetrain components

Market Challenges Complex global supply chain disruptions affecting production schedules and timely distribution



Market Segmentation Analysis



Component Type: Growing adoption of engine parts due their quality and performance

In the axle & differential parts category, market players are focusing on durable designs capable of withstanding high stresses from varied terrains and heavy-duty applications. These components, critical for power distribution, are increasingly in demand for performance upgrades and replacements. In parallel, driveshaft & CV joint parts have garnered significant attention owing to their pivotal role in transmitting power smoothly while compensating for movement in suspension systems. Manufacturers invest in materials and engineering improvements to enhance reliability and reduce noise and vibration.

Engine parts remain a cornerstone of the drivetrain ecosystem, and their quality and performance directly influence vehicle efficiency and emissions. Cost-sensitive consumers and fleet operators drive demand for advanced, high-performance alternatives to OEM solutions, emphasizing innovation in thermal management and material resilience. Transmission parts are witnessing robust growth with technological shifts towards increased automation and electronic control systems. These evolving designs necessitate precision engineering and advanced diagnostics tools to ensure seamless operation and optimal energy transfer.

Sales Channel: Rising preference for online channels driven by digital transformation and evolving consumer behavior

In the automotive drivetrain aftermarket, offline channels remain integral to reaching traditional customers such as repair shops, service centers, and specialty parts retailers. These channels offer a tangible experience that builds trust through face-to-face interactions and expert advice. Distributors and brick-and-mortar stores provide immediate product availability and personalized service, which is essential for addressing the technical nuances and installation requirements of drivetrain components. Additionally, long-established relationships with suppliers ensure quality and reliability, factors highly valued in the aftermarket segment.

Online channels are growing rapidly, driven by digital transformation and evolving consumer behavior. E-commerce platforms and B2B marketplaces now facilitate easier access to a broad range of drivetrain products, enabling customers to compare specifications, prices, and reviews conveniently. The digital environment improves accessibility and transparency and streamlines procurement through efficient ordering and delivery systems. Manufacturers and distributors are investing in robust digital strategies to integrate omnichannel experiences, ensuring consistency across online and offline touchpoints.

Recent Developments

Stellantis takes full control of the Punch Powertrain joint venture to optimize eDCT production and boost hybrid powertrain capabilities

Stellantis has taken full control of its joint venture with Punch Powertrain, a specialist in transmissions and propulsion systems, boosting its hybrid powertrain capabilities. This strategic takeover allows Stellantis to directly manage the production of its eDCT transmissions at plants in Metz, France, and Turin, Italy, optimizing its manufacturing process. The acquisition is aimed at expanding and updating its mild and plug-in hybrid range to meet rising consumer demand.

Nexus Automotive and Cummins forge strategic alliance to boost heavy-duty supplier portfolio and drive innovation in the automotive drivetrain aftermarket

A strategic alliance between Nexus Automotive International and Cummins Inc aimed at developing a robust heavy-duty supplier portfolio. This transaction sees both partners leveraging their expertise, Nexus providing market reach, and Cummins contributing technical prowess to address evolving industry demands within the automotive drivetrain aftermarket. As a result, the collaboration is expected to enhance product offerings, streamline supply chains, and solidify market positioning through a dynamic, integrated network.

Schaeffler India launches an innovative digital campaign for LuK clutches to boost commercial fleet performance and customer loyalty

Schaeffler India has launched a strategic digital campaign for its aftermarket brand LuK, focusing on clutches and drivetrain components during the challenging monsoon season. The initiative, executed through ad films on various social media platforms, directly targets commercial vehicle fleets by highlighting LuK's innovative clutch technology that boasts double the average lifespan and rapid serviceability.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Automotive Drivetrain Aftermarket Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Aisin Seiki Co., American Axle & Manufacturing, BorgWarner, Cardone Industries, Crown Automotive Sales Co. Inc., Dana Incorporated, Delphi Technologies, Eaton, Exedy, FTE Automotive, GKN Automotive, Hyundai Transys, Inc., JATCO, Magna International, Nexteer Automotive, Robert Bosch, Schaeffler, Tenneco, Valeo and ZF Friedrichshafen.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $60.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

5 Market Insights

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1 Component Type: Growing adoption of engine parts due to their quality and performance

5.2.2 Sales Channel: Rising preference for online channels driven by digital transformation and evolving consumer behavior

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 PESTLE Analysis

6 Automotive Drivetrain Aftermarket Market, by Component Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Axle & Differential Parts

6.3 Driveshaft & CV Joint Parts

6.4 Engine Parts

6.5 Transmission Parts

7 Automotive Drivetrain Aftermarket Market, by Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial Vehicles

7.2.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

7.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

7.3 Passenger Cars

8 Automotive Drivetrain Aftermarket Market, by Customer

8.1 Introduction

8.2 DIFM (Do-It-For-Me)

8.3 DIY (Do-It-Yourself)

9 Automotive Drivetrain Aftermarket Market, by Sales Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Offline

9.3 Online

10 Americas Automotive Drivetrain Aftermarket Market

11 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Aftermarket Market

12 Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Drivetrain Aftermarket Market

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis, 2024

13.2 FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

13.3 Competitive Scenario Analysis

13.3.1 Stellantis takes full control of the Punch Powertrain joint venture to optimize eDCT production and boost hybrid powertrain capabilities

13.3.2 Nexus Automotive and Cummins forge strategic alliance to boost heavy-duty supplier portfolio and drive innovation in the automotive drivetrain aftermarket

13.3.3 Schaeffler India launches an innovative digital campaign for LuK clutches to boost commercial fleet performance and customer loyalty

13.4 Strategy Analysis & Recommendation

14 List of Figures [Total: 25]

15 List of Tables [Total: 234]

16 List of Companies Mentioned [Total: 20]

