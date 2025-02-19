Myelofibrosis (MF) Market Epidemiology and Forecast 2034: JAKAFI Leads Myelofibrosis Market, But New Therapies Poised to Disrupt by 2034

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myelofibrosis (MF) - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the myelofibrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the myelofibrosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



In 2024, the market size of myelofibrosis was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD ~1,700 million, which is further expected to increase by 2034.

In the 7MM, among all the therapies JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib) accounted for the largest market size in 2024, with approximately USD ~1,500 million.

JAK inhibitors have emerged as the centerpiece of pharmacologic therapy for patients with myelofibrosis, providing unprecedented benefits in terms of spleen shrinkage, symptom improvement, and quality of life that can enhance longevity in patients with advanced disease.

All approved JAK inhibitors target JAK2, particularly wild-type JAK2, but their effects on other molecules differ. JAKAFI is a JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, while INREBIC is a JAK2 inhibitor that spares JAK1 but also impacts FLT3 and other molecules. VONJO is a JAK2 inhibitor that spares JAK1 but also affects FLT3, IRAK, and ACVR1. OJJAARA, approved differently, is a JAK1/JAK2 and ACVR1 inhibitor mainly for myelofibrosis patients with anemia. These agents have distinct impacts on patients due to their unique mechanisms.

JAKAFI demand remains strong, and continued future growth is expected driven by maintaining its leadership as the standard of care in myelofibrosis. As per the Incyte, myelofibrosis will continue to be the largest portion of JAKAFI's patient share until polycythemia vera patients ultimately take over.

However, the market growth of Myelofibrosis is expected to be hampered by patent expiries of key marketed therapies. JAKAFI is expected to go off patent in 2027 for Novartis and in 2028 for Incyte. Therefore, there is a potential opportunity to grab. Incyte is looking at combination trials using novel drugs to prolong the lifespan of JAKAFI.

Coming therapies are focusing on different mechanisms other than JAK inhibitors, such as imetelstat (telomerase inhibitor), navtemadlin (MDM2 protein inhibitor), pelabresib (BET inhibitor), and others which may cover the patient need and provide an alternative treatment for the patients.

The myelofibrosis treatment landscape offers opportunities for innovation, including the development of safe and impactful therapies for lower-risk patients, allowing for earlier intervention when success rates are higher, and advancing first-line therapies through novel or combination strategies for patients with intermediate to higher risks. In addition, there's potential for development of approved medications for managing cytopenia, addressing a critical unmet need in patient care

The myelofibrosis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, myelofibrosis market share of the individual therapies, and current and forecasted myelofibrosis market size from 2025 to 2034 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers the current myelofibrosis treatment practice/algorithm, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Myelofibrosis Epidemiology



The myelofibrosis epidemiology division provides insights into the historical and current myelofibrosis patient pool and forecasted trends for seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken. The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted myelofibrosis epidemiology segmented by total prevalent cases, type-specific cases, myelofibrosis cases based on risk stratification, age-specific cases, and myelofibrosis cases based on molecular alterations in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

The total prevalent cases of myelofibrosis in the 7MM were nearly ~55,900 in 2024 and is projected to increase during the study period (2020-2034).

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of myelofibrosis diagnosed prevalent cases, followed by the Spain, whereas the UK accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2024.

Based on risk, myelofibrosis cases are stratified as low risk, intermediate-1 risk, intermediate-2, and high risk. The high-risk accounted for the highest number of patients in 2024 in the US.

Myelofibrosis can be further categorized into primary myelofibrosis and secondary myelofibrosis. In 2024, primary myelofibrosis accounted for ~75% of all cases in the US.

In the US, based on age, myelofibrosis cases are stratified in the age group =49 years, 40-69 years, and =70 years. =70 years of age group accounted for the highest number of patients i.e. nearly ~12,100 in 2024 in the US.

In the US, the cases of JAK2 mutations account for approximately ~60% in 2024.

Market Access and Reimbursement



Reimbursement is a crucial factor affecting the drug's market access. Often, the decision to reimburse comes down to the price of the drug relative to the benefit it produces in treated patients. To reduce the healthcare burden of these high-cost therapies, payers and other industry insiders are considering many payment models. IncyteCARES (connecting to access, reimbursement, education, and support) provides a single point of contact through a registered nurse to assist eligible patients and healthcare providers in obtaining access to its oncology drugs JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) tablets, and to connect them with continuing support and resources. If the patient has been prescribed JAKAFI, IncyteCARES may be able to assist the patient in meeting the copay/coinsurance.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of myelofibrosis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the myelofibrosis epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Myelofibrosis is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the myelofibrosis market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Myelofibrosis market.

Myelofibrosis Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Myelofibrosis Pipeline Analysis

Myelofibrosis Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of Upcoming Therapies

Myelofibrosis Report Key Strengths

11 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake

Myelofibrosis Report Assessment

SWOT Analysis

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Conjoint Analysis

Market Attractiveness

