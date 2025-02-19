UK Fish and Seafood Market & Business Report 2025: PESTEL Analysis, Production, Consumption, Trade Analysis, Key Industry Players

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish and Seafood Market in United Kingdom: Business Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report presents analysis of the fish and seafood market in United Kingdom.

The report provides a brief country profile that includes general information and key economic indicators, offering an overview of the business environment in the United Kingdom. It analyzes the Fish and Seafood market using various parameters, including domestic production and consumption, and provides estimates for future market development.

The trade analysis section covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure, and prices. Additionally, the report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country. It also identifies buyers within the sector and provides insights into purchase activity monitoring, achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites, and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered



1. United Kingdom PESTEL Analysis

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors



2. Fish and Seafood Market in United Kingdom

2.1. Overview of Fish and Seafood Market

2.2. Producers of Fish and Seafood in United Kingdom, Including Contact Details and Product Range

2.2.1. Producers of Fish

2.2.2. Producers of Shellfish

2.2.3. Producers of Other Fish and Seafood



3. United Kingdom Foreign Trade in Fish and Seafood

3.1. Export and Import of Live Fish, Fresh and Frozen Fish: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.2. Export and Import of Fish Fillets: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.3. Export and Import of Dried, Salted or Other Cooked Fish: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.4. Export and Import of Prepared or Preserved Fish, Caviar: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.5. Export and Import of Fresh, Frozen or Preserved Lobsters, Crabs and Other Crustaceans: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.6. Export and Import of Fresh, Frozen or Preserved Mollusks: Volume, Structure, Dynamics



4. Major Wholesalers and Trading Companies in United Kingdom



5. Consumers of Fish and Seafood in British Market

5.1. Downstream Markets of Fish and Seafood in United Kingdom

5.2. Fish and Seafood Consumers in United Kingdom



