$26.9 Bn Veterinary Vaccines Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Zoetis Leads Highly Concentrated Market (14.21%), Followed by Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, and Ceva Sante Animale

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Vaccines Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the veterinary vaccines market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global veterinary vaccines market reached a value of nearly $12.5 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.29% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $12.5 billion in 2023 to $18 billion in 2028 at a rate of 7.65%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% from 2028 and reach $26.9 billion in 2033.

The global veterinary vaccines market is highly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 55.36% of the total market in 2023. Zoetis Inc. was the largest competitor with a 14.21% share of the market, followed by the Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH with 12.38%, Merck & Co. Inc. with 12.19%, Ceva Sante Animale with 6.55%, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated with 4.60%, Virbac Group with 1.63%, HIPRA with 1.38%, Phibro Animal Health Corporation with 0.97%, Vaxxinova with 0.82% and Biogenesis Bago with 0.63%.



Market-trend-based strategies for the veterinary vaccines market include focus on developing innovative solutions for canine health, focus on developing advanced RNA-particle technology for rabies vaccination, focus on launching new veterinary vaccine production plants to cater to the growing demand, focus on innovating new products to secure a competitive lead in the market and focus on new advancements in vaccine technologies to enhance feline health.



Player-adopted strategies in the veterinary vaccines market include focus on strengthening business capabilities through new drug launches and focus on strengthening business capabilities through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased pet population, increased disposable income, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increase in outbreak of poultry diseases and increased awareness about animal health. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were limited shelf life of veterinary vaccines and lack of standardized vaccination protocols.



Going forward, increasing pet ownership, rising incidence of zoonotic diseases, rising adoption of pet insurance, increasing spending on animal healthcare, emergence of new poultry diseases and favorable government initiatives and campaigns will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the veterinary vaccines market in the future include shortage of veterinarians and stringent rules and regulations in animal testing and restrictions.



The veterinary vaccines market is segmented by vaccine type into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines and other vaccine types. The live attenuated vaccines market was the largest segment of the veterinary vaccines market segmented by vaccine type, accounting for 37.38% or $4.7 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the recombinant vaccines segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the veterinary vaccines market segmented by vaccine type, at a CAGR of 8.37% during 2023-2028.



The veterinary vaccines market is segmented by disease type into anaplasmosis, canine parvovirus, foot & mouth disease, newcastle disease, distemper disease, influenza and porcine reproductive & respiratory syndrome (PRRS). The porcine reproductive & respiratory syndrome (PRRS) market was the largest segment of the veterinary vaccines market segmented by disease type, accounting for 37.30% or $4.6 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the foot & mouth disease segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the veterinary vaccines market segmented by disease type, at a CAGR of 9.29% during 2023-2028.



The veterinary vaccines market is segmented by application into livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines. The livestock vaccines market was the largest segment of the veterinary vaccines market segmented by application, accounting for 66.04% or $8.2 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the companion animal vaccines segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the veterinary vaccines market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 8.89% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary vaccines market, accounting for 46.12% or $5.7 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the veterinary vaccines market will be South America and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 20.70% and 19.38% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 12.78% and 8.31% respectively.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the veterinary vaccines companies to focus on expanding canine health solutions, focus on enhancing rabies prevention with RNA-particle vaccines, focus on expanding vaccine production capacity, focus on developing multi-disease vaccines, focus on advancing feline vaccine technology, focus on accelerating growth in recombinant vaccines, focus on the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) segment for accelerated growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on targeting livestock producers.

Growth Opportunities

The top opportunities in the veterinary vaccines market segmented by vaccine type will arise in the live attenuated vaccines segment, which will gain $2.2 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the veterinary vaccines market segmented by disease type will arise in the porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) segment, which will gain $2.1 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the veterinary vaccines market segmented by application will arise in the livestock vaccines segment, which will gain $3.3 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The veterinary vaccines market size will gain the most in the USA at $1 billion.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Boehringer Ingelheim Acquired Saiba Animal Health

Virbac Acquired Sasaeah

Phibro Animal Health Acquired Zoetis' medicated feed additive (MFA) product portfolio

Merck Animal Health Acquired Elanco Animal Health's Aqua Business

Veterinary Pharmaceutical Solutions Acquired Diamond Animal Health

Virbac Acquired Globion

Mitsui Acquired Sumitomo Pharma Animal Health

Zoetis Acquired Jurox

Mitsui Acquired a Minority Stake in Ouro Fino Saude Animal Participacoes

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Acquired Med-Pharmex

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Acquired Piedmont Animal Health

Ceva Sante Animale Acquired Artemis Technologies

Kemin Industries Acquired MEVAC

