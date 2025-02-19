$30+ Bn Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Leads with 10.51% Share, Followed by Siemens Healthineers and QuidelOrtho

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the primary care POC diagnostics market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global primary care POC diagnostics market reached a value of nearly $15.3 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.38% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $15.3 billion in 2023 to $21.4 billion in 2028 at a rate of 6.93%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% from 2028 and reach $30.8 billion in 2033.

The global primary care POC diagnostics market is concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 41.17% of the total market in 2023. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG was the largest competitor with a 10.51% share of the market, followed by Siemens Healthineers AG with 8.04%, QuidelOrtho Corporation with 5.82%, Abbott Laboratories with 3.50%, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. with 2.88%, Becton, Dickinson, and Company with 2.37%, OraSure Technologies, Inc. with 2.24%, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Sekisui Diagnostics) with 2.17%, Danaher Corporation with 1.88% and bioMerieux SA with 1.76%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the primary care POC diagnostics market include integration of AI to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, development of multi-condition point-of-care testing devices to streamline diagnostics, the introduction of point of care testing systems with significant faster results and focus on POC testing products approvals and clearances to secure a competitive advantage. Player-adopted strategies in the primary care POC diagnostics market include focus on enhancing operational capabilities through strategic acquisitions and strengthening business operations through strategic partnerships.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased prevalence of genetic disorders, increased adoption of home healthcare, high prevalence of infectious diseases and favorable government initiatives. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include low healthcare access in developing countries, inconsistent quality control and concerns about test reliability and regulatory barriers. Going forward, the rising healthcare expenditure globally, increasing aging population worldwide, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness of preventive healthcare and investment in primary healthcare infrastructure will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the primary care POC diagnostics market in the future include the limited availability of skilled professionals and high cost.



The primary care POC diagnostics market is segmented by product into glucose monitoring, cardiometabolic testing products, infectious disease testing products, coagulation testing products, pregnancy and fertility testing products, tumor or cancer marker testing products, cholesterol testing products and other products. The glucose monitoring market was the largest segment of the primary care POC diagnostics market segmented by product, accounting for 33.6% or $5.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the tumor or cancer marker testing products segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the primary care POC diagnostics market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 8.87% during 2023-2028.



The primary care POC diagnostics market is segmented by prescription into prescription-based and over-the-counter (OTC) testing. The prescription-based market was the largest segment of the primary care POC diagnostics market segmented by prescription, accounting for 66.8% or $10.2 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the prescription-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the primary care POC diagnostics market segmented by prescription, at a CAGR of 7.22% during 2023-2028.



The primary care POC diagnostics market is segmented by end-use into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research laboratories, home-care settings, digital health and other end-uses. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the primary care POC diagnostics market segmented by end-use, accounting for 40.3% or $6.2 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the digital health segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the primary care POC diagnostics market segmented by end-use, at a CAGR of 8.83% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the primary care POC diagnostics market, accounting for 44.2% or $6.8 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the primary care POC diagnostics market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.07% and 9.57% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.94% and 7.83% respectively.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the primary care POC diagnostics companies to focus on AI integration for enhanced diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, focus on multi-diagnostic tools to enhance efficiency, focus on rapid POC testing solutions, focus on innovative POC testing products, focus on tumor or cancer marker testing products, focus on prescription-based market segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on hospital partnerships.

Growth Opportunities

The top opportunities in the primary care POC diagnostics market segmented by product will arise in the glucose monitoring segment, which will gain $2.4 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the primary care POC diagnostics market segmented by prescription will arise in the prescription-based segment, which will gain $4.3 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the primary care POC diagnostics market segmented by end-use will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $2.5 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The primary care POC diagnostics market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.6 billion.

Major Market Trends

Integration of AI To Enhance Diagnostic Accuracy and Efficiency

Development of Multi-Condition Point-of-Care Testing Devices To Streamline Diagnostics

Introduction of Point of Care Testing Systems With Significant Faster Results

Focus on POC Testing Products Approvals and Clearances To Secure a Competitive Advantage

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Roche Holding AG Acquired LumiraDx

SD Biosensor Inc and SJL Partners Acquired Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Shineco Inc Acquired Changzhou Biowin Pharmaceutical Co

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Acquired Curiosity Diagnostics

Roche Holding AG Acquired GenMark Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Acquired Mesa Biotech Inc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 321 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $30.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Primary Care POC Diagnostics - Market Attractiveness and Macro Economic Landscape



2 Table of Contents



3 List of Tables



4 List of Figures



5 Report Structure



6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Product

6.4.1 Glucose Monitoring

6.4.2 Cardiometabolic Testing Products

6.4.3 Infectious Disease Testing Products

6.4.4 Coagulation Testing Products

6.4.5 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

6.4.6 Tumor Or Cancer Marker Testing Products

6.4.7 Cholesterol Testing Products

6.4.8 Other Products

6.5 Market Segmentation by Prescription

6.5.1 Prescription-Based

6.5.2 Over-the-Counter (OTC) Testing

6.6 Market Segmentation by End-Use

6.6.1 Hospitals

6.6.2 Diagnostic Centers

6.6.3 Research Laboratories

6.6.4 Home-Care Settings

6.6.5 Digital Health

6.6.6 Other End-Uses



7 Major Market Trends

7.1 Integration of AI To Enhance Diagnostic Accuracy and Efficiency

7.2 Development of Multi-Condition Point-of-Care Testing Devices To Streamline Diagnostics

7.3 Introduction of Point of Care Testing Systems With Significant Faster Results

7.4 Focus on POC Testing Products Approvals and Clearances To Secure a Competitive Advantage



8 Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market - Macro-Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market

8.2 Impact of the War in Ukraine on the Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market

8.3 Impact of High Inflation on the Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market



9 Global Market Size and Growth

9.1 Market Size

9.2 Historic Market Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Million)

9.2.1 Market Drivers 2018-2023

9.2.2 Market Restraints 2018-2023

9.3 Forecast Market Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F Value ($ Million)

9.3.1 Market Drivers 2023-2028

9.3.2 Market Restraints 2023-2028



10 Global Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market Segmentation

10.1 Global Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.2 Global Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market, Segmentation by Prescription, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.3 Global Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.4 Global Digital Health in POCT Market Size, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



11 Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market, Regional and Country Analysis

11.1 Global Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

11.2 Global Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yl95k3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment