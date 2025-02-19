$930+ Bn EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Focusing on AR and VR For Immersive Learning Experiences, Strategic Investments Enhancing Through Accessibility

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global edtech and smart classrooms market reached a value of nearly $161.8 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.55% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $161.8 billion in 2023 to $367.3 billion in 2028 at a rate of 17.82%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.43% from 2028 and reach $930.3 billion in 2033.

The global edtech and smart classroom market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 23.24% of the total market in 2023. Microsoft Corporation was the largest competitor with a 6.68% share of the market, followed by Oracle Corporation with 3.93%, Dell Inc. with 3.58%, Apple Inc. with 2.50%, SAP SE with 1.63%, Alphabet Inc. (Google) with 1.23%, Cisco Systems Inc. with 1.08%, Blackboard Inc (now Anthology Inc.) with 1.05%, International Business Machines Corporation with 0.98% and 2U, Inc. with 0.58%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the edtech and smart classrooms market include focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and developing AI-based products enabling personalized learning experiences that cater to individual student needs, focus on technology advancement and developing new products to strengthen their position in the market, focus on augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create immersive learning experiences that enhance student engagement and understanding, focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations and focus on investments to drive significant growth by enhancing educational accessibility and engagement.



Player-adopted strategies in the edtech and smart classrooms market include focus on strengthening market position through strategic partnerships and collaborations, focus on launching new product offerings to expand their business expertise and focus on business operations through new product solutions.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased demand for online learning, increased penetration of smartphones and economic growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include lack of staff in educational institutions. Going forward, favorable government initiatives, rising digital transformation, rising internet penetration and increasing deployment of 5G technology will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the edtech and smart classrooms market in the future include privacy and data security issues.

North America was the largest region in the edtech and smart classrooms market, accounting for 35.04% or $56.7 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the edtech and smart classrooms market will be Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 19.48% and 18.45% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 18.02% and 17.97% respectively.



The learning management system market was the largest segment of the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by education system, accounting for 21.35% or $34.5 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the student collaboration system segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by education system, at a CAGR of 18.91% during 2023-2028.



The edtech and smart classrooms market is segmented by component into hardware, software, and services. The hardware market was the largest segment of the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by component, accounting for 41.02% or $66.4 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by component, at a CAGR of 18.19% during 2023-2028.



The edtech and smart classrooms market is segmented by end use into K-12, higher education, and kindergarten. The K-12 market was the largest segment of the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by end use, accounting for 56.95% or $92.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the K-12 segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by end use, at a CAGR of 18.36% during 2023-2028.



The edtech and smart classrooms market is segmented by deployment into cloud and on-premises. The cloud market was the largest segment of the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by deployment, accounting for 54.75% or $88.6 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the cloud segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by deployment, at a CAGR of 19.32% during 2023-2028.



The edtech and smart classrooms market is segmented by hardware into interactive displays and interactive projectors. The interactive displays market was the largest segment of the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by hardware, accounting for 24.48% or $39.6 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the interactive projectors segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by hardware, at a CAGR of 18.75% during 2023-2028.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the edtech and smart classrooms companies to focus on AI-driven personalized learning, focus on technology advancement in learning environments, focus on augmented and virtual reality for enhanced learning, focus on student response systems for rapid growth, focus on services segment for accelerated growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships, focus on value-based pricing strategies, focus on targeted digital marketing and focus on K-12 segment growth.

Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by education system will arise in the learning management system segment, which will gain $46 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by component will arise in the hardware segment, which will gain $85.4 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by end use will arise in the K-12 segment, which will gain $121.9 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by deployment type will arise in the cloud segment, which will gain $125.7 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the edtech and smart classrooms market segmented by hardware will arise in the interactive displays segment, which will gain $48.9 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The edtech and smart classrooms market size will gain the most in the USA at $60.7 billion.

Major Market Trends

Advancements in AI For Personalized Learning in EdTech

Innovations in Virtual Classrooms Enhancing Online Learning Experiences

Focusing on AR and VR For Immersive Learning Experiences in EdTech

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Market Players

Strategic Investments Enhancing Learning Through Innovation and Accessibility

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Savvas Learning Acquired Pointful Education

Western Governors University (WGU) Acquired Craft Education

CosmoBlue Media Acquired Macademia

Sdui Acquired FoxEducation

Allen Career Institute Acquired Doubtnut

ACI Learning Acquired Infosec Learning

ParentSquare Acquired Remind

Curriculum Associates Acquired SoapBox Labs

Albert Acquired Kids MBA SAS

GoStudent Acquired Studienkreis

Kirkbi Acquired BrainPOP

Vedantu Acquired Deeksha

Oktopi Edutech Acquired Tutor House

Visionary Education Technology Acquired Shanghai Jinhuiercheng Technology

Byju's Acquired GeoGebra

VK Acquired Uchi Group

Bertelsmann Acquired Afya

