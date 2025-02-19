Medigene AG Expands Patent Portfolio with Patent Grant for its JOVI Technology in the U.S.

Planegg/Martinsried, February 19, 2025. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard) , an oncology platform company focused on the research and development of T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced today that the Company has been issued a patent by the U.S. Patent Office protecting its JOVI technology, a method allowing the enrichment of T cells using a specific anti-Cβ antibody. The U.S. patent for the JOVI technology was granted at the end of last year with the official notification received by Medigene in 2025.

“We have built a strong global intellectual property portfolio in key markets, which provides a significant competitive advantage. The recent JOVI enrichment technology patent granted in the U.S. complements our European patent and strengthens our End-to-End (E2E) Platform, reaffirming our commitment to advancing TCR-guided therapies,” said Dolores Schendel, CSO of Medigene. “Our expertise in T cell immunology allows us to generate 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) T cell receptors (TCRs) for use in various TCR-guided therapies such as off-the-shelf TCR-guided T cell engager (TCR-TCE) therapies and TCR-naked killer cell (TCR-NK) therapies.”

The selection of optimal 3S TCRs is crucial for developing TCR-guided therapies, such as off-the-shelf TCR-TCE and TCR-NK therapies, with enhanced safety and efficacy. The Company’s innovative JOVI technology employs a high-throughput comparison approach, facilitating the enrichment of recombinant TCR-expressing T cells. This allows for straightforward comparison of their efficacy and safety profiles, ensuring the generation of superior TCR-guided therapies.

Medigene continuously strengthens and expands its patent portfolio by developing new 3S TCRs, integrating advanced technologies, and extending its existing patents to new regions. The Company now owns over 29 unique patent families worldwide, protecting its 3S TCRs and proprietary E2E Platform technologies.

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform generates optimal 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) T cell receptors with unique and distinctive attributes that can be utilized in multiple therapeutic modalities, such as off-the-shelf TCR-guided T cell engager (TCR-TCE) therapies (MDG3010), TCR-natural killer cell (TCR-NK) therapies and T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies (MDG1015). For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

