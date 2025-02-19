The News Forum Announces the Broadcast Debut of Opinionated with Anthony Feor

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum launches Opinionated with Anthony Feor on The News Forum—a new political show that promises to shake up the conversation, challenge assumptions, and prove that disagreement doesn’t have to mean disconnection.

Anthony Feor is a realtor, small business owner, and political commentator with a passion for data, debate, and calling out nonsense wherever he sees it. By day, he helps people make the biggest investment of their lives—buying and selling real estate. By night (or whenever the cameras are rolling), he’s breaking down politics with sharp analysis, unfiltered takes, and just enough sarcasm to keep things interesting.

A self-professed political junkie, he’s obsessed with cutting through the noise, making sense of the madness, and bringing back real conversations in a world where too many people are quick to cancel and too few are willing to listen. When he’s not ranting about politics, you’ll find him watching movies, overanalyzing trends, probably annoying someone with a well-researched argument—and ruining a dinner party.

Tune in to Opinionated on Wednesday, February 19, at 9 PM on The News Forum.

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings.

https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP along with other significant sources of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

