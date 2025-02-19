Broctagon Partners with Level2 to Simplify Strategy Creation for AXIS CRM Brokers

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Level2 and Broctagon Partner to Bring No-Code Automated Trading to Brokers Using AXIS CRM

This innovative collaboration aims to simplify the strategy creation process for brokers and all their traders currently using Broctagon’s AXIS CRM platform.

Level2’s intuitive no-code EA solution allows traders of all experience levels to easily create, deploy, and automate strategies using a fully visual, drag-and-drop approach. This no-code approach eliminates the need for technical expertise, enabling traders to configure strategies, analyse performance, and execute trades with ease. By integrating Level2’s capabilities, brokers utilising Broctagon’s AXIS CRM – known for its multi-tier IB module, prop trading features, and API app marketplace – will now be able to offer their traders cutting-edge automated trading tools that drive engagement and unlock greater market potential.

Key Features for Active Traders:

Real-Time Backtesting: Traders can instantly test their strategies using historical data, gaining valuable insights to optimise performance and make data-driven decisions in real time.

Seamless Analysis to Execution: With Level2's visual tools, traders can connect market insights directly to execution, streamlining the entire trading process for increased efficiency.

Collaborative Social Trading: Level2 introduces a community-driven approach to trading, where users can share, follow, and collaborate on strategies, enhancing engagement and empowering traders of all skill levels.

“Broctagon is a forward-thinking organisation that prioritises innovation. Through this partnership, we’ve created a solution that will make technical analysis and fully automated trading more accessible than ever before, giving Axis CRM brokers a competitive edge to captivate traders and drive demand” — Andrew Grevett, Co-founder & CEO of Level2. “Algorithmic trading has traditionally been reserved for those with coding expertise, creating a barrier for many traders. Level2’s no-code EA builder removes that barrier, revolutionising the way traders of all skill levels access and implement automated strategies. By partnering with Level2, Broctagon reinforces its commitment to innovation, empowering all AXIS FX CRM brokers with cutting-edge automation tools that drive engagement, retention, and trading volume” — Don Guo, Founder & CEO of Broctagon

About Level2

Level2 is a pioneering technology company focused on transforming the way active traders engage with financial markets. Through its intuitive, fully visual platform, Level2 simplifies strategy creation and automation for traders of all experience levels, eliminating the need for complex coding or technical expertise. With a commitment to innovation and accessibility, Level2 is helping shape the future of active trading by making professional-grade tools available to a broader audience, driving smarter, more efficient trading.

About Broctagon Fintech Group

Broctagon Fintech Group is a leading multi-asset liquidity and FX technology provider headquartered in Singapore, with over 15 years of global presence in Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, Cyprus, Thailand, and China. We specialize in performance-driven, bespoke solutions, serving over 350 clients in more than 50 countries with our liquidity aggregator technology, brokerage and prop trading solutions, and enterprise blockchain development.

Users can experience Level2 now or contact us to arrange a personalised demonstration.

