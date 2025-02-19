NESO Connection Agreement Upgrade

Global InterConnection Group are delighted to announce that their subsidiary ASC Energy plc has today signed an important contract with National Electricity System Operator (NESO) to uprate their existing ASC Connection Agreement to a capacity of 1,800 GW, coming into Creyke Beck near Hull on the North Sea Coast. This is a long-planned increase of 800MW from the original Agreement, bringing the total power planned to come in via Atlantic SuperConnection to some 2 million houses.

Download the full Press Release below.

Attachment