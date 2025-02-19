Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has yesterday conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans on 1 April 2025.
The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Stibor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000954861-2
|Reference rate
|Stibor 3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|Callable
|No
|Green
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|SEK 7,750m
|Total bids
|SEK 10,405m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.50%
|Spot price
|100.630
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-04-2028
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Morten Søby Willendrup, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.
