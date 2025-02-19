Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

 | Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To        Nasdaq Copenhagen
        

        

Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has yesterday conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans on 1 April 2025.

The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Stibor-loan
ISINDK000954861-2
Reference rateStibor 3M
Cover poolH (SDO)
Series32H
CallableNo
GreenNo
Auction results 
Total allotmentSEK 7,750m
Total bids SEK 10,405m
Interest rate spread+0.50%
Spot price100.630
Other information 
Maturity01-04-2028



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Morten Søby Willendrup, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment


Attachments

Refinancing of floating rate SEK loans