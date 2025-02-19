Arts and Crafts Market Report 2024: Key Trends, Opportunities and Strategies 2018-2033

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arts and Crafts Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global arts and crafts market reached a value of nearly $41.6 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.93% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $41.6 billion in 2023 to $58.6 billion in 2028 at a rate of 7.09%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% from 2028 and reach $84.5 billion in 2033.

The global arts and crafts market is fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 8.61% of the total market in 2023. FILA Group was the largest competitor with a 1.63% share of the market, followed by Newell Brands Inc. with 1.30%, Crayola LLC with 1.18%, Fiskars Group with 1.04%, Faber-Castell AG with 0.85%, Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc. with 0.79%, Societe Bic S.A. with 0.55%, Jacquard Products with 0.47%, IG Design Group plc with 0.45% and BEHR Process Corporation with 0.34%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the arts and crafts market include launch of innovative crafting tools to gain competitive edge, use of reclaimed and recycled materials to minimize waste and reduce environmental impact, introduction of sustainable and eco-friendly arts and crafts line for children and opening of stores to showcase traditional arts and crafts.



Player-adopted strategies in the arts and crafts market include focus on expanding portfolio and market presence in the educational and art supplies sector through strategic acquisitions, product launches aimed at encouraging sensory play and building creative confidence among children, leveraging strategic partnerships and multi-territory licensing deals to expand product portfolio and expanding market presence through strategic partnerships to enhance distribution and brand influence.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the rising trend of personalized gifts, rise in interest in DIY culture and rise in disposable income. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include a lack of awareness and marketing skills. Going forward, favorable government initiatives, growing interest in eco-friendly products, growing e-commerce sector, rise in influencer marketing and rising internet penetration will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the arts and crafts market in the future include substitution by technological alternatives.



The arts and crafts market is segmented by material used into traditional materials, recycled and upcycled materials and mixed media. The traditional materials market was the largest segment of the arts and crafts market segmented by material used, accounting for 56.73% or $23.6 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the recycled and upcycled materials segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the arts and crafts market segmented by material used, at a CAGR of 7.70% during 2023-2028.



The arts and crafts market is segmented by target audience into children's crafts, adult crafts and senior crafts. The adult crafts market was the largest segment of the arts and crafts market segmented by target audience, accounting for 57.51% or $23.9 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the senior crafts segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the arts and crafts market segmented by target audience, at a CAGR of 7.77% during 2023-2028.



The arts and crafts market is segmented by distribution channels into brick-and-mortar retailers and online platforms. The brick-and-mortar retailers market was the largest segment of the arts and crafts market segmented by distribution channels, accounting for 56.67% or $23.6 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the online platforms segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the arts and crafts market segmented by distribution channels, at a CAGR of 7.88% during 2023-2028.



The arts and crafts market is segmented by application into personal use and commercial use. The personal use market was the largest segment of the arts and crafts market segmented by application, accounting for 66.52% or $27.7 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the commercial use segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the arts and crafts market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 7.66% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the arts and crafts market, accounting for 39.16% or $16.3 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the arts and crafts market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.41% and 8.90% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.59% and 7.79% respectively.



The top opportunities in the arts and crafts market segmented by type will arise in the painting and drawing segment, which will gain $5.7 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the arts and crafts market segmented by material used will arise in the traditional materials segment, which will gain $9.1 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the arts and crafts market segmented by application will arise in the personal use segment, which will gain $10.8 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the arts and crafts market segmented by target audience will arise in the adult crafts segment, which will gain $9.8 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the arts and crafts market segmented by distribution channels will arise in the brick-and-mortar retailers segment, which will gain $8.7 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The arts and crafts market size will gain the most in the USA at $4.3 billion.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the arts and crafts companies to focus on product innovation to differentiate in the arts and crafts market, focus on sustainable product development to capture eco-conscious consumers, focus on sustainable children's products to meet growing demand, focus on heritage retail to promote traditional arts and crafts, focus on sewing and fabric market for long-term growth, focus on recycled and upcycled materials, focus on senior crafts segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on online platforms, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on targeting consumer interest in cultural heritage and focus on personal use segment.



