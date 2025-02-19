Mimecast Welcomes Adenike Cosgrove as Chief Marketing Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a global cybersecurity leader transforming the way businesses manage and mitigate human risk, announced today the appointment of Adenike (Nikki) Cosgrove as Chief Marketing Officer.

Drawing on more than twenty years of cybersecurity experience, Nikki will lead Mimecast’s global marketing organization driving strategic growth and positioning in new and existing markets to further establish Mimecast as the clear industry leader in Human Risk Management.

Nikki brings a wealth of expertise to Mimecast. She joins the organization from Proofpoint (following their 2016 acquisition of Return Path Email Fraud Protection), where she spent more than nine years, most recently as regional CMO for EMEA, leading product and strategic marketing operations.

An accomplished cybersecurity executive, Nikki’s expertise spans the spectrum of product and business strategy including growth marketing, strategic communications, analyst relations, and competitive intelligence. Prior to Proofpoint, Nikki worked as lead EMEA advisor to security and risk professionals for Forrester Research and Canalys, where she developed a deep understanding of CISO challenges and helped clients with their information and cybersecurity strategies.

“Nikki’s expertise in our sector, coupled with her strategic leadership, business acumen and marketing pedigree, perfectly positions her to lead Mimecast’s marketing organization as we cement our reputation as industry leader in Human Risk Management,” said CEO, Marc van Zadelhoff. “The last year at Mimecast has been marked by innovation and strategic growth, including three industry-shaping acquisitions and global expansion. Nikki is joining us at an incredibly exciting time for the business and will play a key role in how we take this momentum forward across our global markets.”

Nikki holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Hull and a Master of Research, Telecommunications, from University College London. Nikki has lived in Japan, Hong Kong, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria, and currently resides in London.

“As the threat landscape evolves and cybercriminals increasingly target individuals, securing human risk has never been more critical,” said Nikki Cosgrove. “I’m excited to step into the role of Chief Marketing Officer and apply my experience to accelerate Mimecast’s momentum, strengthen our market leadership, and drive strategies that deliver even greater value to our customers worldwide.”

To learn more about Mimecast visit here.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a leading cybersecurity company transforming the way businesses manage and mitigate human risk. Its AI-powered, API-enabled connected Human Risk Management platform is purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform enhances visibility and provides strategic insight that enables decisive action and empowers businesses to protect their collaborative environments, safeguard their critical data and actively engage employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 42,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape. From insider risk to external threats, with Mimecast customers get more. More visibility. More insight. More agility. More security.

Mimecast is either a registered trademark or trademark of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. Proofpoint is a registered trademark of Proofpoint, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5230c472-fe83-4608-a7a3-a314fe8e701e