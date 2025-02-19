Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 79 Day 2 on February 19 Register Now

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 79th Emerging Growth Conference on February 18 & 19, 2025.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Day 2 - Today

February 19, 2025

Replay Day 1 here:

https://emerginggrowth.com/emerging-growth-conference-79/

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

Light.AI, Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: 0HC)

Keynote speaker: Hugh Cleland, Director

9:40 – 10:10

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: BDRX)

Keynote speaker: Stephen Anthony Stamp, CEO, CFO & Director

10:15 – 10:45

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (OTCQB: HGRAF) (CSE: HG)

Keynote speaker: Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO

10:50 – 11:20

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)

Keynote speaker: Lawrence D. Firestone, Chairman & CEO

11:25 – 11:55

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD)

Keynote speakers: Jim Frakes, Acting CEO and CFO & Steven LaRosa, Chief Medical Officer

12:00 – 12:30

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)

Keynote speaker: Bryan Giraudo, CFO & COO

12:35 – 1:05

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)

Keynote speakers: Dr. David Platt, CEO & Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development

1:10 - 1:40

ANGLE, plc. (OTCQX: ANPCY) (AIM: AGL)

Keynote speakers: Andrew David William Newland, Founder, CEO & Executive Director

1:45 - 2:15

Touchstone Explorations, Inc. (OTC Pink: PBEGF) (TSX: TXP)

Keynote speaker: Paul Raymond Baay President, CEO

2:20 – 2:50

Mesoblast, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MESO)

Keynote speakers: Dr. Silviu Itescu, Founder, CEO

2:55 – 3:05

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)

Keynote speakers: David Dodd, Chairman, President / CEO

3:10 - 3:20

Longeveron, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN)

Keynote speaker: Mohamed Wa’el Hashad, CEO & Director

3:25 - 3:35

U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR)

Keynote speaker: Paul Li, UCAR European Representative

3:40 – 3:50

Eloro Resources, Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF) (TSX: ELO)

Keynote speakers: Thomas Larsen, CEO & Chairman, & Dr. William N. Pearson, Executive Vice President of Exploration

3:55 – 4:05

The Birch Co. (OTC Pink: ATWT)

Keynote speaker: Angus Martin, President & CEO

4:10 – 4:40

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: SIGY)

Keynote speaker: James Allen Joyce, CEO

_______________________________________________________________

Day 1

February 18, 2025

Companies presented yesterday:

Replay Day 1 here:

https://emerginggrowth.com/emerging-growth-conference-79/

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC)

Keynote speaker: Eyal Cohen, President & CEO

Brenmiller Energy, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BNRG)

Keynote speaker: Nir Brenmiller, COO

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN)

Keynote speaker: Steve Lydeamore, CEO

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG)

Keynote speaker: Ryan Smith, President, CEO & Director

Empire Energy (ASX: EEG)

Keynote speaker: Alex Underwood, CEO & Managing Director

Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA)

Keynote speaker: Christopher Gerteisen – CEO & Executive Director

Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB: HDRSF) (TSXV: HI)

Keynote speaker: Barry O’Shea, CEO

Collective Mining, Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL) (TSX: CNL)

Keynote speaker: Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman

Ideal Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR)

Keynote speakers: Dan Brdar, President / CEO, and Tim Burns CFO

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCQB: WRLGF) (TSXV: WRLG)

Keynote Speaker: Gwen Preston, Vice President, Communications

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF)

Keynote speaker: Brad K. Heppner, CEO

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)

Keynote speaker: Lisa A. Conte, Founder, CEO, President & Director

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

