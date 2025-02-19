AidKit Selected as Administrator for LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Funds

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AidKit , a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and nonprofits administer aid programs efficiently and transparently, today announced it has been selected by Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles as an administrator for its LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Funds . The new program will offer immediate relief through cash assistance grants to small businesses, nonprofit organizations and displaced workers affected by the recent wildfires.

“Beyond the physical destruction caused by these wildfires, businesses and individuals are facing immense financial hardships from job losses and income disruptions,” said Brittany Christenson, CEO of AidKit. “We are honored to play a critical role in administering these relief funds, ensuring that targeted cash assistance reaches those who need it most. We deeply appreciate the trust placed in us to support small businesses, nonprofits and displaced workers as they navigate recovery.”

To support the LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Funds, AidKit has deployed its Emergency & Disaster Response solution. Designed for comprehensive emergency cash relief that can launch in days, the solution offers a suite of advanced capabilities:

Advanced verification and fraud detection: Ensures aid reaches eligible applicants by using secure, automated checks and cross-referencing trusted databases to validate claims—creating multi-layered security against fraud while reducing manual oversight.

Real-time reporting and analytics: Tracks aid distribution through live dashboards, providing detailed visualizations and customized reports for faster decision-making, transparent oversight and compliance.

Flexible payment options: Gives recipients convenient access to funds through multiple methods, including real-time payments, ACH transfers and prepaid debit cards.

: Tracks aid distribution through live dashboards, providing detailed visualizations and customized reports for faster decision-making, transparent oversight and compliance. Flexible payment options: Gives recipients convenient access to funds through multiple methods, including real-time payments, ACH transfers and prepaid debit cards.

The LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Funds is a public-private partnership established by Los Angeles County’s Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and the City of Los Angeles’ Economic and Workforce Development Department (EWDD). AidKit, in partnership with Southern California Grantmakers, serves as the third-party administrator, guiding applicants through the process while safeguarding access and integrity across the programs.

"At DEO, we are committed to building an equitable economic recovery that uplifts our small businesses, workers and nonprofits in times of crisis," said Kelly LoBianco, director of Los Angeles County’s Department of Economic Opportunity. “By partnering with AidKit and Southern California Grantmakers, we are ensuring that critical relief is delivered quickly and securely.”

Small businesses, nonprofits and workers affected by the January 2025 wildfires are encouraged to apply for direct financial relief through the program. Applications are open through March 2, 2025; funds are expected to be distributed starting mid-March. To apply, visit https://opportunity.lacounty.gov/small-business-worker-relief-funds . Grant awards are contingent on the total funds raised. Not all qualified applicants are guaranteed a grant.

For more information about the LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Funds, visit http://lacounty.gov/relief . Organizations interested in contributing can contact Stephanie Holloway, Head of Intergovernmental Relations and Development with the LA County DEO, at sholloway@opportunity.lacounty.gov.

About AidKit

AidKit is a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and large nonprofits administer aid programs efficiently and transparently. AidKit’s secure technology platform is designed to address the complex challenges of large-scale aid distribution. It automates workflows, accelerates disbursements and reduces administrative burden, either as an all-in-one platform or through adaptable modular solutions to meet the unique needs of each initiative. With integrated fraud prevention and real-time caseload management tools, the platform ensures programs operate with precision, compliance and accountability while safeguarding sensitive data. Drawing on a proven track record of successful implementations, AidKit delivers comprehensive support that expands operational capacity and elevates service delivery for its partner agencies. Whether deploying disaster relief programs or accelerating benefits modernization, AidKit delivers results that maximize impact and build public trust. Founded in 2021, AidKit, a woman-led company, has supported over 200 agencies and nonprofits, processing 500,000+ applications and distributing $270 million in aid to more than 90,000 recipients. For more information, visit AidKit.com .

