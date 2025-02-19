Butanediol (BDO) Global Industry Research 2025: Capacities, Supply and Demand, Consumption, Prices, Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butanediol (BDO) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world butanediol market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for butanediol.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of butanediol
- It considers present situation, historical background and forecast
- Comprehensive data on butanediol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report
- The report profiles butanediol manufacturers in the world market
- Butanediol market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What were the main trends of global butanediol market in 2019-2024?
- What was the size of the world butanediol market in 2019-2024?
- What was the global butanediol capacity and production in 2019-2024?
- What are the main players in the world butanediol market?
- What are the main regional/country butanediol markets globally?
- What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world butanediol market in 2025-2034?
- What will be the CAGRs for world butanediol supply and demand?
- Are there butanediol projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction: Butanediol Properties and Uses
2. Butanediol Manufacturing Processes
3. Butanediol World Market in 2019-2024
3.1. World Butanediol Capacity
- Capacity Broken Down by Region
- Capacity Divided by Country
- Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant
3.2. World Butanediol Production
- Global Output Dynamics
- Production by Region
- Production by Country
3.3. Butanediol Consumption
- World Consumption
- Consumption Trends in Europe
- Consumption Trends in Asia
- Consumption Trends in North America
3.4. Butanediol Global Trade
- World Trade Dynamics
- Export and Import Flows in Regions
3.5. Butanediol Prices
4. Butanediol European Market Analysis
- Total Capacity in Europe by Country
- Butanediol Production in Europe by Country
- Manufacturers in Europe
- Butanediol Consumption in Europe
- Export and Import in Europe
5. Butanediol Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Total Capacity in Asia-Pacific by Country
- Butanediol Production in Asia-Pacific by Country
- Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific
- Butanediol Consumption in Asia-Pacific
- Export and Import in Asia-Pacific
6. Butanediol North American Market Analysis
- Total Capacity in North America by Country
- Butanediol Production in North America by Country
- Manufacturers in North America
- Butanediol Consumption in North America
- Export and Import in North America
7. Butanediol Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Total Capacity in Middle East & Africa Divided by Country
- Butanediol Production Broken Down in Middle East & Africa by Country
- Manufacturers in Middle East & Africa
- Butanediol Consumption in Middle East & Africa
- Export and Import in Middle East & Africa
8. Butanediol Global Market Forecast
8.1. Butanediol Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034
- Global Production Forecast
- Projects
8.2. Butanediol Consumption Forecast Up to 2034
- World Consumption Forecast
- Forecast of Consumption in Europe
- Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific
- Consumption Forecast in North America
8.3. Butanediol Prices Forecast Up to 2034
9. Key Companies in the Butanediol Market Worldwide
10. Butanediol Feedstock Market
- Feedstock Capacity Worldwide
- Trends in Feedstock Markets Globally
- Prices for Butanediol Feedstock
11. Butanediol End-use Sector
11.1. Consumption by Application
11.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vyqt26
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.