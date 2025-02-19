Butanediol (BDO) Global Industry Research 2025: Capacities, Supply and Demand, Consumption, Prices, Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butanediol (BDO) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world butanediol market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for butanediol.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of butanediol

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on butanediol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles butanediol manufacturers in the world market

Butanediol market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global butanediol market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world butanediol market in 2019-2024?

What was the global butanediol capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world butanediol market?

What are the main regional/country butanediol markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world butanediol market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world butanediol supply and demand?

Are there butanediol projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Butanediol Properties and Uses



2. Butanediol Manufacturing Processes



3. Butanediol World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Butanediol Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Butanediol Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Butanediol Consumption

World Consumption

Consumption Trends in Europe

Consumption Trends in Asia

Consumption Trends in North America

3.4. Butanediol Global Trade

World Trade Dynamics

Export and Import Flows in Regions

3.5. Butanediol Prices



4. Butanediol European Market Analysis

Total Capacity in Europe by Country

Butanediol Production in Europe by Country

Manufacturers in Europe

Butanediol Consumption in Europe

Export and Import in Europe

5. Butanediol Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Total Capacity in Asia-Pacific by Country

Butanediol Production in Asia-Pacific by Country

Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific

Butanediol Consumption in Asia-Pacific

Export and Import in Asia-Pacific

6. Butanediol North American Market Analysis

Total Capacity in North America by Country

Butanediol Production in North America by Country

Manufacturers in North America

Butanediol Consumption in North America

Export and Import in North America

7. Butanediol Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Total Capacity in Middle East & Africa Divided by Country

Butanediol Production Broken Down in Middle East & Africa by Country

Manufacturers in Middle East & Africa

Butanediol Consumption in Middle East & Africa

Export and Import in Middle East & Africa

8. Butanediol Global Market Forecast

8.1. Butanediol Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

Global Production Forecast

Projects

8.2. Butanediol Consumption Forecast Up to 2034

World Consumption Forecast

Forecast of Consumption in Europe

Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Forecast in North America

8.3. Butanediol Prices Forecast Up to 2034



9. Key Companies in the Butanediol Market Worldwide



10. Butanediol Feedstock Market

Feedstock Capacity Worldwide

Trends in Feedstock Markets Globally

Prices for Butanediol Feedstock

11. Butanediol End-use Sector

11.1. Consumption by Application

11.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



